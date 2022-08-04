ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine Parish, LA

Sabine Parish announces burn ban

By Christa Swanson
WNTZ
WNTZ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHTRB_0h4ea6dY00

SABINE PARISH, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced a parish-wide burn ban effective immediately.

Sabine is the latest parish to join the increasing list of parishes with burn bans in place, including Bossier, Webster, and Natchitoches. Burn bans are in place for Caddo fire districts 5,7 and 8. Claiborne, Bienville, Red River, De Soto, and Sabine parishes do not yet have bans.

Spain is latest nation with reports of nightclub needle jabs

Continued hot and dry conditions continue to increase the risk of wildfires across the ArkLaTex, causing every county in the area to issue a ban. This includes:

Oklahoma

  • McCurtain County

Texas

  • Bowie County
  • Cass County
  • Harrison County
  • Marion County
  • Morris County
  • Panola County
  • Shelby County
  • Titus County

Arkansas

  • Columbia County
  • Hempstead County
  • Howard County
  • Lafayette County
  • Little River County
  • Miller County
  • Sevier County
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ - cenlanow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches man arrested in connection with January murder

LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Natchitoches man wanted for a murder back in January was captured in Lake Charles following a six month manhunt. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Kendrick Cox, 30, was wanted in connection with the murder of Joshua Humphries of Lasalle Parish. Detectives said Cox was...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
scttx.com

Investigators Requesting Assistance Regarding Burglary at Funeral Home

August 6, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred between 8:30 p.m. on August 5, 2022 and 8:30 a.m. August 6, 2022. Unknown subjects entered Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Highway 7 East in Center and ransacked their facility. Subjects entered each office in the building and went through all items and caused damage to two vehicles on the property. Subjects took multiple items from each office that was entered.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
natchitochesparishjournal.com

City of Natchitoches Permits: JULY 2022

The City of Natchitoches Planning and Zoning Department approved 35 permits during the month of June with an application value of $526,927. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bienville, LA
City
Natchitoches, LA
City
Claiborne, LA
Sabine Parish, LA
Government
County
Sabine Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Arkansas State
City
Columbia, LA
State
Oklahoma State
scttx.com

Sheriff's Department Investigating Burglary at Stateline Storage

August 6, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary of storage units that was reported August 5, 2022. An unknown subject(s) entered the Stateline Self Storage on Hwy 84 East and cut the locks on 20 storage units. Countless items were taken from the units.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Natchitoches Times

Missing Colorado teen possibly with Natchitoches man

The family provided the following photos to help identify Flores. If you see her, call 911. Family members say she may be in the company of this man, whom she met online. Anyone with information as to Flores’ whereabouts should call 911.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTRE

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A funeral home in Center was ransacked Friday night. Officials are asking the public to share information if they saw anything suspicious. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Highway 7 East was ransacked between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Unknown subjects entered each office, went through all items and damaged two vehicles on the property. The subjects took multiple items from each office.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Shreveport carjacking suspect leads officers on dangerous multi-parish chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement officers in two parishes were led on a dangerous high-speed chase Wednesday after attempting to stop a stolen vehicle. Before 8:30 a.m., Many Police Department officers attempted a traffic stop on a truck stolen from Shreveport. The vehicle refused to stop and fled. Sabine Parish Sheriff’s deputies joined the chase as the suspect traveled south through Florien into Vernon Parish.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parishes#Nexstar Media Inc
KSLA

Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, one man is dead after a shooting that took place at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive. Officials say officers heard several gunshots in the area surrounding Woodyard Drive....
NATCHITOCHES, LA
scttx.com

Huxley, Shelbyville VFDs Fight Fire on FM 417

August 4, 2022 - Huxley VFD and Shelbyville VFD responded to a grass/brush fire at the intersection of FM 417 and CR 2515 shortly after 6pm August 3, 2022. On arrival, it was discovered that a previous fire had rekindled and spread outside the original containment lines. Firefighters worked the...
SHELBYVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
westcentralsbest.com

Boyce Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash

Louisiana State Police report that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 71 near Gene Ball Road in Rapides Parish. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 35-year-old Laura Lee...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Vernon Parish School Board Prepares for the Upcoming School Year

Vernon Parish School Board met at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, with members Doug Brandon, David Detz, Shad Stewart and Lisa Thompson absent. The Board voted to approve the Edmentum Program Curriculum for the 2022-2023 School Year, and to accept a bid of $72,000 for a 2017 Activity bus for Hicks High School.
VERNON PARISH, LA
beauregardnews.com

Sugartown man killed in Allen wreck

SOAPSTONE — A single-vehicle accident early Sunday in Allen Parish claimed the life of a Sugartown man. Cody Allen Reeves, 34, was killed in the crash which occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday on La. 112 near Soapstone Road, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. A preliminary investigation...
SUGARTOWN, LA
kalb.com

Boyce woman killed in crash on US HWY 71

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Boyce woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 71 near Gene Ball Road on August 2, 2022. Louisiana State Police said Laura Lee, 33, was traveling south behind another vehicle when, for unknown reasons, she struck the rear of that vehicle, causing both to exit the roadway.
BOYCE, LA
beauregardnews.com

Beauregard Parish recent arrests

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reports the following felony arrests between July 25 and July 30. Michael Crotwell was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force and charged with Possession of CDS Schedule I, Possession of CDS Schedule II, and use or possess to use drug paraphernalia. Crotwell was booked into the BPSO Jail with bond set at $21,500.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

Fire department searching for man wanted for aggravated arson

The Natchitoches Fire Department (NFD) is asking the public for assistance in locating, Billy Stephens Jr., b/m, 58, weighing 184 pounds, around 5’11” wanted for Aggravated Arson. On June 28 around 2:03 a.m., the Natchitoches Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments located...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
beauregardnews.com

Back to School supplies giveaway Saturday at Beauregard Fairgrounds

The C&B Community Organization in DeRidder will be holding its 13th annual Back to School supplies giveaway event today, Aug. 6, and the organization’s founding members say they anticipate some of the largest crowds to date. Beginning at 5 p.m. inside the fairgrounds exhibition hall at 506 West Drive,...
DERIDDER, LA
beauregardnews.com

Photo Gallery: National Night Out

The DeRidder Police Department and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office held their 2022 National Night Out event on Tuesday at the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds in DeRidder. This event is observed in communities nationwide and according to the official National Night Out website, began as a way to promote police-community...
DERIDDER, LA
WNTZ

WNTZ

147
Followers
383
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 48, CenLAnow.com covers the top stories in news, sports, and weather, all across central Louisiana.

 https://cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy