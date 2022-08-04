Hymns for the Holler: A Concert for Appalshop Pt. 2 will feature Joan Shelley, Ben Sollee & more

Read on wfpk.org
Kate Virginia released a sweet summery love song called “Kentucky”
Kate Virginia is a Louisville-based singer-songwriter with a new single called “Kentucky.” Over the past several years, Virginia has gained invaluable experience lending her creativity to various bands that she has performed with on the road, but never chose put her songs in the spotlight. That changed when she took the plunge into the realm of solo music earlier this year with the release of her debut single “A Place.”
Win tix to Madison Ribberfest in Madison, IN!
91.9 WFPK is proud to sponsor Madison Ribberfest on August 19th and 20th in Madison, Indiana, with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Samantha Fish, North Mississippi Allstars and more!. Enter for a chance to WIN TICKETS…
