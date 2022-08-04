Hymns for the Holler: A Concert for Appalshop Pt. 2 will feature Joan Shelley, Ben Sollee & more

Kate Virginia is a Louisville-based singer-songwriter with a new single called “Kentucky.” Over the past several years, Virginia has gained invaluable experience lending her creativity to various bands that she has performed with on the road, but never chose put her songs in the spotlight. That changed when she took the plunge into the realm of solo music earlier this year with the release of her debut single “A Place.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO