Corvias to spend $77M to improve housing at Fort Polk
Corvias, the property management company charged with overseeing Fort Polk housing, announced this week that it would be investing $77 million to further improve the housing units at the Vernon Parish installation. Corvias officials announced the latest investment on Tuesday, saying the second phase of improvements will include a complete...
L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name
Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
Lake Charles OMV Announces Closure Due to COVID-19 Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, the Lake Charles State Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) announced that they are temporarily closed due to COVID-19 precautions. In the announcement, the Lake Charles OMV suggested that residents are encouraged to visit...
The Louisiana Crown Act makes an impact on many in the Lake Area
The "Louisiana Crown Act," makes an impact on many in the Lake area. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Natural hairstyles have always been a trend, but now they’re here to stay with the Louisiana Crown Act. It went into effect Monday, prohibiting employers from discriminating against workers because of their hairstyles. “I love taking...
Rural Vernon Parish residents lobby for broadband access
Residents in Anacoco and Hornbeck are fighting to bring fiber internet access to their homes amid pushback from local providers. As state representatives and municipal leaders battle to bring connectivity to underserved communities across the state, the two communities in Vernon Parish are facing protests from Suddenlink representatives who claim they already provide those services to the area.
Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles OMV closed due to COVID precautions
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Office of Motor Vehicles is closed due to COVID-19 precautions, the state said Friday. The OMV encourages residents to visit www.expresslane.org for a complete list of open offices and online services.
August 3, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Brian James Freeman, 30, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for operating a vehicle with a suspended license; hit & run; contempt of court; domestic abuse; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; failure to stop or yield. Darius Joseph Fontenot, 47, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or...
Lake Charles, Louisiana Is The Worst Place To Retire In USA
A study released by the National Bureau Of Economic Research (NBER) ranks Lake Charles dead last in the nation for places to retire. The study took into account variables like crime rate, health care, climate, and other factors. The NBER followed senior citizens on Medicare sixty-five years and older from 1999 to 2014.
Vernon Parish School Board Prepares for the Upcoming School Year
Vernon Parish School Board met at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, with members Doug Brandon, David Detz, Shad Stewart and Lisa Thompson absent. The Board voted to approve the Edmentum Program Curriculum for the 2022-2023 School Year, and to accept a bid of $72,000 for a 2017 Activity bus for Hicks High School.
Lake Charles City Council meeting adjourned after firefighters try to voice concerns without agenda item
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After protesting every day last week, Lake Charles firefighters are continuing their efforts to be heard by city officials. At Wednesday’s city council meeting, dozens attended to support the first responders. “You mean to tell me that we have over 75 people here today,...
Concrete strips laid along I-210 median
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Concrete strips being laid in the medians of Interstate 210 will anchor cable barriers being installed, according to officials with the Department of Transportation. KPLC has received questions about the purpose of the concrete, which look like sidewalks running down the median. The strips are...
Afternoon Storms Return Sunday With a Typical Pattern for Next Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Afternoon showers and storms once again made their presence known on Saturday. Sunday will feature more of the same afternoon activity, with perhaps a little less coverage due to our upper-level high pressure making its closest approach to the area. It will not be a washout by any means, so outdoor activities can still be held, just with an eye on the sky being necessary. You can track any storms that form with the first Alert Weather App. High temperatures again will hover close to 90, with areas that stay drier reaching the low 90′s. Low’s fall into the mid 70′s.
Back to School supplies giveaway Saturday at Beauregard Fairgrounds
The C&B Community Organization in DeRidder will be holding its 13th annual Back to School supplies giveaway event today, Aug. 6, and the organization’s founding members say they anticipate some of the largest crowds to date. Beginning at 5 p.m. inside the fairgrounds exhibition hall at 506 West Drive,...
See Inside The Newly Renovated Pat’s Of Henderson In Lake Charles
One of the most popular restaurants in Lake Charles has finally reopened two years later after it suffered major damage from hurricanes Laura and Delta. The restaurant was forced to stay closed until it could be remodeled and put back together after the storms. Now, Pat's Of Henderson's, which is...
Sheriff Busts Two More Game Rooms
On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed two separate game room compliance checks. The first was at The Getaway Game Room located at 2610 North Main Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas, The second was the Rose City Fuel Mart Game Room, which is at 23841 Interstate 10 in Rose City.
Localized flooding possible this weekend
An upper-level disturbance slowly moving west will cause storms to spread throughout Southwest Louisiana this weekend and into next week. National Weather Service Lake Charles Senior Forecaster Kent Kuyper said there is a slight chance of flooding as the slow-moving storms are expected to produce heavy rainfall. No rivers are...
Inspired by late wife, Basile man builds one of a kind solar powered trike
Lake Charles Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm After Pointing it at Someone During an Argument
Lake Charles Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm After Pointing it at Someone During an Argument. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that James J. Julian, 37, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. for illegal possession of a firearm. Julian was sentenced to 84 months (7 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 4, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 4, 2022. Fabian Wade August, 55, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse. Norman Dale Bentley, 70, Arabi, LA: Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Kaelan Blaine Prater, 22, Westlake: Probation violation (3 charges). John Lawrence Foreman, 60,...
