Schuylkill County Fair Schedule for Thursday, August 4th, 2022

Read on www.skooknews.com
Related
skooknews.com
PennDOT Announces Road Work in Schuylkill County Scheduled for Next Week
PennDOT has announced road work that will take place across Schuylkill County next week. ----------------------------- Butler, Ryan, Delano, and Kline Twps. Between: Exit 124 (PA 61) and Exit 138 (PA 309) Type of work: Pothole Patching. Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Start date: 8/8/22. Est completion date: 8/11/22. Restrictions in...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for August 6th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Stanley J. “Stash” Socko, 79, of Orwigsburg, passed away Friday, August 5th, at Seton Manor. Stash was born in Pottsville, on June 16, 1943, a son of the late Helen (Konopka) and Stanley Peter Socko. He was the husband of...
skooknews.com
PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Shenandoah Rescue Hook and Ladder Block Party and Parade
On Friday evening, the Shenandoah Rescue Hook and Ladder kicked off their Block Party weekend with a fire truck parade. Apparatus from three different counties attended the event which included Schuylkill, Columbia, and Luzerne. The block party runs until Sunday evening. Stop by for a bleenie and a beer!
Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Towamensing man donates West End dog park installation
Palmerton wanted a dog park but sought the resources necessary to make it a reality. Along came Chris Lipfert of Towamensing Township, who gave freely of his time and put a dog park up at the West End Recreation Association. Lipfert, who has owned Lipfert Lawn & Fence in Lehighton...
A new kind of bike show in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The inaugural Bike Weekend kicked off Friday at the Viewmont Mall with vendors from all over. Event organizer Janiece Montes is ready for people to start rolling in. "I do organize events for small businesses so they have the opportunity to meet with the community...
Times News
Schuylkill County Fair offers variety of food options
It’s not a fair without the food. At the Schuylkill County Fair, visitors only need to walk the length of a block to find appetizers, desserts and just about anything in between. Marcia Huey has been visiting the fair for the past 25 years with her Huey’s food trucks....
skooknews.com
Pottsville Announces City Road Work for Next Week
The City of Pottsville has announced road work and traffic restrictions for next week. The City's Street Department will begin paving Laurel Boulevard from 14th to 16th Street on Monday, August 8th, 2022 at 6:00am. Drivers should be alert and be prepared for road closures, delays, and traffic restrictions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meet the 23-year-old owner of a local barbershop and convenience store
Williamsport, Pa. — There's a first time for everything, and Epiq Styles, a unique combination barbershop and convenience store, might be the first of its kind. The shop, located at 758 W 4th St in Williamsport, was opened three years ago by the now 23-year-old Spencer Newman, a barber originally from New York who moved to Lewisburg during grade school. "Williamsport is the perfect in between," Newman said. "Lewisburg is...
abc27.com
Lancaster senior complex close to completion
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
Power back on for thousands after outages in three counties
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — According to PPL, more than 1,500 homes and businesses in Wayne County were without electricity Thursday night. Nearly 1,300 were without power in Luzerne County and more than 700 in Lackawanna County. Officials made repairs overnight, and the lights were back early Friday morning. For...
Stroudsburg Animal Shelter To Hold Adoption Event Saturday
This Saturday, Stroudsburg's Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) Animal Shelter will be holding their Meow Meow and Bow Wow Luau adoption event, featuring discounted prices for kittens, adult cats, and dogs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Shamokin Man for Failing to Appear for Preliminary Hearing
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Shamokin Man for. Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate man that failed to appear for his preliminary hearing. Aquil Maliq Lee, 29, of Shamokin, is described as a black male, 5 feet 9...
skooknews.com
Flood Advisory Issued for Parts of Schuylkill County After Quick 1 to 2 Inches of Rain Friday Afternoon
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Schuylkill County. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Northern Area's of Schuylkill County. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
WOLF
Schuykill County man dies in lawn mower accident
WAYNE TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A man died Thursday after being trapped under his lawn mower in Schuylkill County. It happened on Browns Church Road in Wayne Township around 4:30 PM. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 79-year-old John Lippert of Schuylkill Haven rode his zero-turn lawn mower to his...
Hazmat Situation At Reading YMCA Sends 20 People To Hospital
READING, Pa. (CBS) — Twenty people were taken to the hospital Friday after a hazmat situation at a YMCA in Reading. First responders were dispatched to the YMCA located at 631 Washington St. around 3 p.m. Fire officials say 21 people were injured and 20 people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. They’re all expected to recover. According to the Reading Fire Department, two YMCA staff members mixed two wrong chemicals together in the first-floor pool area, which lead to the emergency incident. The two staff members were among the 20 people taken to the hospital. Overall, 81 people were evacuated from the YMCA. The YMCA is investigating how the two chemicals were mistakenly mixed.
wkok.com
Northumberland and Montour Counties with High COVID Levels
ATLANTA – Two Valley counties are now experiencing ‘high’ levels of COVID spread in the past week. The CDC updated on its website Friday Montour County remains in the high category, and Northumberland County is experiencing ‘high’ spread of the virus for the first time in weeks.
theburgnews.com
Own an Island: Susquehanna River islands, rich in history, hit the sales market in Harrisburg
George Clooney has one. Beyoncé has one. And, now, you can have one, too. Actually, you can have two — private islands, that is. An island pair is currently for sale, smack-dab in the middle of the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. Last week, Independence Island and Bailey’s Island...
Efforts to help Northeastern Pa. fire victims
NESCOPECK, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — 10 people, including three children, lost their lives in a devastating house fire this morning in Luzerne County. Efforts are underway to support the victims’ families and the first responders as they suffer through the tragedy. Veteran firefighters here at the Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company tell me it’s the most heartbreaking fire […]
Comments / 0