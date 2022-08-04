Clemson defensive depth chart notes ahead of first day of practice

Read on 247sports.com
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South Carolina
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
3 affordable weekend getaways in South Carolina
This SC Town Is Considered One of the "Best Small Towns" in America
Will Shipley explains new Clemson offensive emphasis, reflects on improvement made from last year
Following Clemson's first fall camp practice last Friday, running back Will Shipley met the media for the first time since the 2021 season. The primary takeaways are below. "It was tough. I hate being sidelined. But to watch Phil Mafah put in the work-- holy cow he progressed to a different level. But it was tough. I'm out here now thanking God for putting one foot in front of the other."
NBC Sports
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney: New perspective for Tigers’ camp
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has taught a lot of lessons the past seven seasons. Along the way, some guidance got lost amid all that winning. “There are certain things you can’t teach on the mountaintop,” Swinney said as the Tigers opened fall camp. His...
NCAA's latest recommendation draws more of same frustration out of Swinney
Dabo Swinney has already voiced concern about being able to manage his future rosters given the way the transfer rules are set up in college football. And Clemson’s football coach believes that task would only (...)
Results are in from Clemson's weigh-in
The Clemson football team did its annual weigh-in on Thursday. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney always does his annual weigh-in the day before fall camp begins, which subsequently will start on Friday afternoon. The (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Justin Brown, 2023 WR out of Tennessee, announces SEC commitment
Justin Brown is headed to Starkvegas. A 3-star prospect from Blackman, Tennessee, Brown committed to Mississippi State on Friday, giving the Bulldogs their 14th commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. He chose the Bulldogs over a list of finalists that included Penn State, West Virginia, Pittsburgh and Purdue. “What stands...
Top-100 national recruit still interested in Clemson, eyeing visit to Death Valley
A top-100 national prospect from the Volunteer State on Clemson’s recruiting radar remains interested in the Tigers and is looking to visit Death Valley for a game this season. Lipscomb Academy (...)
spartanburgsportsradio.com
2022 High School Football Preview Dorman
2021 was a bit of a disappointing season, at least by Dorman standards. The Cavaliers finished what turned out to be Coach Dave Gutshall’s 29th, and final season at Dorman with a 4-6 record. The final four losses for the Cavs were all by 7 points or less so they were very competitive, but struggled to close out games. The season ended with a 41-35 loss to T.L. Hanna in the first round of the playoffs.
Where is Clemson in this national outlet's preseason rankings?
This week, a national outlet published its preseason ranking of every FBS team. CBS Sports released the Preseason CBS Sports 131 rankings, and Clemson checks in at No. 5. College Football Playoff runner-up (...)
Kirby Smart says 'last thing he's worried about' is Dan Lanning ahead of Georgia, Oregon matchup
Georgia and Oregon square off to open up the 2022 college football season in what is a high profile matchup cross country. Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning left the Bulldogs to take the Ducks head coaching vacancy this offseason, something Kirby Smart already moved on. He was getting ready to open fall camp in Georgia this week. Smart was asked how he was planning to face off against his former defensive coordinator since he had insider knowledge about the Bulldogs as Oregon will visit town Sept. 3.
WYFF4.com
Dabo Swinney's new restaurant, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, is now hiring
CLEMSON, S.C. — The new restaurant that Dabo Swinney is a big part of is now hiring. In March, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux announced Swinney was the newest franchisee. The restaurant held a "Coming Soon" party at the new location on College Avenue last month and announced Thursday hiring is beginning.
scgolfclub.com
Anderson golfers on top at the SCGA Amateur
A couple of golfers from Anderson with Anderson University ties are setting the pace at the SCGA Amateur championship being played at The Dunes Club in Myrtle Beach. A current and former Trojan are first and tied for second after 36 holes. Anderson University rising junior Calahan Keever has the...
gsabizwire.com
Hussey Gay Bell Expands to Greenville, South Carolina
Greenville, SC – G. Holmes Bell, IV, PE, CEO & Chairman of Hussey Gay Bell, a privately held, ENR Top 500/Top Southeast Design Firm and leading regional provider of professional engineering, architectural, planning and survey services, is pleased to announce it has opened its eighth location in Greenville, South Carolina. The new office is stationed in the Falls Place development located at 531 S. Main Street in Greenville's West End Historic District overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy River. The Greenville office joins a growing list of the firm’s operations throughout the Southeast including Savannah, Atlanta, Statesboro, and Blue Ridge Georgia; Charleston and Columbia, South Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee.
Top 25 public high schools in SC, compared to data
Several public high schools in the Upstate are rated among the best educational institutions in South Carolina, according to several national ranking organizations, but how do those rankings stand up to data? Let's take a look.
Michelin to host hiring event Friday in Spartanburg
Michelin is hosting a hiring event Friday in downtown Spartanburg.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC
Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
WYFF4.com
'Insanity' of staff shortage forces The Burrow at Augusta to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville restaurant says that "the insanity of the national staff shortage" has forced it to close its doors for good. The Burrow at Augusta announced Wednesday that it would be its last night in the neighborhood. The news was announced via social media, and from...
Lady A postpones Tour until 2023 amid member’s ‘journey to sobriety’
Country music group Lady A has announced the postponement of its Request Line Tour in order to support vocalist Charles Kelley on his “journey to sobriety.”
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pristine Island, An Hour From Greenville, SC, Has Splash Park and Cabins on Lake Hartwell
The Big Water Marina on Lake Hartwell, just an hour from Greenville, SC has tons of family-friendly entertainment, food, water options, and even beautiful cabins. So stay for a day, a weekend, or a week! Media tickets were provided to Splash Island for this review. I came to the Big...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Plesantburg Drive
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers tell us they want smoother pavement and more traffic lights on Pleasantburg Drive, in Greenville County. Plesantburg is about seven miles long, running between US-29 and I-85, in Greenville. You’ll find Greenville Technical College and Bob Jones University off this road. The pavement...
247Sports
