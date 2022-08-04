ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston police officer airlifted to hospital after rollover crash on FM 2920 in Tomball: HCSO

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OQyad_0h4eWUPp00

A Houston police officer was injured Thursday in a rollover crash on FM 2920 in Tomball, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported at about 5:59 a.m. in the 16600 block of Farm to Market 2920.

The officer left the road, rolled over several times, and his vehicle ended up underneath a tree.

It is still unclear if another vehicle was involved.

Reports from deputies indicate the officer was taken to a hospital by Life Flight in critical condition, deputies said.

The department did not say whether the officer was on duty or off duty.

The eastbound lanes of FM 2920 are blocked off, SkyEye video shows.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
City
Tomball, TX
Harris County, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Accidents
Tomball, TX
Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
foxsanantonio.com

Man shot and killed during fight at taqueria, police say

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a man was killed during a fight at Brenda's Taqueria early Saturday morning, according to police. At around 3:30 a.m., officials responded to a person down on the sidewalk and found a person lying dead. Police say there was some sort of argument...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Hcso#Farm To Market#Life Flight#Skyeye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
143K+
Followers
15K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy