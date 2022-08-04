For the first time since 2019, there were more houses for sale last month than there were a year earlier. That’s according to new data from real estate brokerage Redfin, which found that the number of homes for sale rose 2% on an annual basis in June. The change is another sign the notoriously hot housing market is finally starting to cool down, but it’s not necessarily good news for all buyers.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 22 DAYS AGO