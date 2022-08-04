ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022

According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
Dayana Sabatin

States Getting Stimulus Checks in 2022

The federal government will not be giving residents any more stimulus checks; however, numerous states have started issuing their own. Read on to see which states have already issued them or are in the process of it, and see if your state is included.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luggage#Textbooks#Clothing Shop#Texas Tax Free Weekend
Jake Wells

Families would receive thousands per year with new stimulus program

cash in hand fanned outPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) If you're struggling financially right now in California, here's some good news for you. U.S. Senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0. This is an updated version of Romney’s original Family Security Act. Romney, the creator of this proposal, says the goal of this act is to create a new national commitment to American families.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Money

10 Cities Where It's Getting Easier to Find a House for Sale

For the first time since 2019, there were more houses for sale last month than there were a year earlier. That’s according to new data from real estate brokerage Redfin, which found that the number of homes for sale rose 2% on an annual basis in June. The change is another sign the notoriously hot housing market is finally starting to cool down, but it’s not necessarily good news for all buyers.
ALLENTOWN, PA
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Cheapest Rent in Every State

Median rents have hit record highs across the country, thanks to inflation and pandemic-related shortages of housing and building supplies. In many parts of the country, people who choose to rent may find it difficult to meet conventional wisdom’s rule that monthly rent should not exceed 30% of one’s monthly income. While rent prices are […]
HOUSE RENT
VoiceOfDenton

VoiceOfDenton

Denton, TX
524
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

To be a voice for Dentonites on the government, community happenings and local culture, to share the stories of the individuals that make Denton so diverse, vibrant and unique.

 https://voiceofdenton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy