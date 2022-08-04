ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, IN

New Castle Police Department receives fake active school shooter text

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Henry County dispatch received a 911 text indicating the possibility of an active shooter at Parker Elementary in New Castle.

According to New Castle PD, officers responded to the school and made entry in under one minute. NCPD had six officers on the scene and inside of the building in under three minutes.

Officers searched the school and issued a New Castle School Corporation lockdown. Officers responded to all schools within the corporation and ensured safety of all students and staff before lifting the lockdown.

NCPD plans to have officers patrolling all schools within the corporation on Thursday as well for continued safety.

NCPD commented on the incident on their Facebook post saying:

“Additionally, NCPD recognizes that this was a very stressful event for parents and our community.

We greatly appreciate all of the understanding, cooperation, and support from parents, school faculty, students, and the citizens we have the opportunity to serve and protect. “

