Albany, NY

Albany extends spray pad hours due to extreme heat

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dBp90_0h4eTcQ800

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Spray pads in Albany will be open for extended hours on Thursday due to the extreme heat. Temperatures are expected to reach the high 90s, according to meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie’s weather report .

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said the spray pads will be open for two extra hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The spray pads are usually only open until 6 p.m.

Spray pads

  • Colonie St. Park
  • Hackett Park
  • Krank Park
  • Lincoln Park
  • North Swan St. Park
  • Westland Hills Park
  • Black Lives Matter Park
  • Sheridan Park
Troy opens mobile sprinkler sites amid excessive heat

The spray pads at Ridgefield Park and Rosemont Park are currently closed for construction of the new spray pads. The spray pad at Swinburne Park is currently closed for repairs.

“With temperatures and humidity levels rising, it is important residents are aware of the various ways they can stay cool,” said Sheehan. “It is also important to remain hydrated, check in on elderly neighbors, and be able to recognize the signs of heat-related illnesses.”

Warren County offering free water during heat wave

If you feel overheated, you should move to a cool and shaded location and dial 911. The National Weather Service recommends:

  • Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing
  • Stay hydrated
  • Watch out for hot pavement for pets and give them plenty of water
  • Avoid alcohol, coffee, tea, and salty foods
  • Eat cold food and fruits
  • Limit strenuous outdoor activities
  • Stay in the shade, wear a hat, or use an umbrella
  • Make use of fans and air conditioners
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

