Albany extends spray pad hours due to extreme heat

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Spray pads in Albany will be open for extended hours on Thursday due to the extreme heat. Temperatures are expected to reach the high 90s, according to meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie’s weather report .

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said the spray pads will be open for two extra hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The spray pads are usually only open until 6 p.m.

Spray pads

Colonie St. Park

Hackett Park

Krank Park

Lincoln Park

North Swan St. Park

Westland Hills Park

Black Lives Matter Park

Sheridan Park

The spray pads at Ridgefield Park and Rosemont Park are currently closed for construction of the new spray pads. The spray pad at Swinburne Park is currently closed for repairs.

“With temperatures and humidity levels rising, it is important residents are aware of the various ways they can stay cool,” said Sheehan. “It is also important to remain hydrated, check in on elderly neighbors, and be able to recognize the signs of heat-related illnesses.”

If you feel overheated, you should move to a cool and shaded location and dial 911. The National Weather Service recommends:

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Stay hydrated

Watch out for hot pavement for pets and give them plenty of water

Avoid alcohol, coffee, tea, and salty foods

Eat cold food and fruits

Limit strenuous outdoor activities

Stay in the shade, wear a hat, or use an umbrella

Make use of fans and air conditioners

