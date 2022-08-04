A Scottish island complete with a five bedroom house and a lighthouse is up for sale for around two thirds of the average house in London.The private Pladda Island has just gone on the market for £350,000, roughly a third less than the price of the average house in the UK capital (£529,829).Located 31 miles from Glasgow and less than a mile from the Isle of Arran, the island is a haven for wild birds and according to estate agent Knight Frank, more than 100 species of bird have been sighted there.The lighthouse is fully automated and has been...

