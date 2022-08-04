Read on www.buckinghamshirelive.com
Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k
A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
You could buy this Scottish island for two thirds of the average London house price
A Scottish island complete with a five bedroom house and a lighthouse is up for sale for around two thirds of the average house in London.The private Pladda Island has just gone on the market for £350,000, roughly a third less than the price of the average house in the UK capital (£529,829).Located 31 miles from Glasgow and less than a mile from the Isle of Arran, the island is a haven for wild birds and according to estate agent Knight Frank, more than 100 species of bird have been sighted there.The lighthouse is fully automated and has been...
9 best fire pits for evenings spent in the garden
Who doesn’t love a crackling fire to gather around when the sun goes down? A fire pit allows us to prolong gatherings in the garden, giving off light and warmth.But while both of these things can be easily achieved with outdoor lighting and an electric patio heater, there’s nothing quite like the ambient glow of a real fire – not to mention the intoxicating smell – to create a cosy atmosphere.Unlike its fancier cousin, the chiminea, the humble pit tends to be a more functional product. That said, its simple design often lends itself to doubling up as an impromptu...
BBC
Rhod Gilbert: Comedy tour for Cardiff cancer centre revealed
A stand-up comedy tour will be held in aid of the hospital where Rhod Gilbert is being treated for cancer. Organiser Gareth Morris planned a small event, but it has evolved into a 13-date tour across south Wales. Comedian Gilbert, 53, from Carmarthen, said he had been "blown away by...
Three lions on a pendant: Priceless 800-year-old treasure unearthed during HS2 dig in Warwickshire is revealed ahead of Lionesses' Euro final on Sunday
An 800-year-old pendant featuring three golden lions has been unearthed by archaeologists working on the HS2 high-speed rail project. The priceless treasure, dating back to the 12th century, was found in Wormleighton, a village in Warwickshire about 50 miles southeast of Birmingham. It features the iconic three golden lions on...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Treacherous monk and a pregnant nun are among August's ghosts
Ghosts don't appear to take summer holidays as many are said to appear all over the country every August. According to the Paranormal Database, we can expect to see a wronged nun, a shady smuggler and a large dog-like creature wandering about this month. The database is an ongoing project...
BBC
Saundersfoot grandmother's eviction by church 'immoral', says family
An 85-year-old grandmother is facing eviction from her home of 27 years by the Presbyterian Church of Wales. Ann Allsop has rented the property from the church in Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire, since 1995. But she has been left "in tears, frustrated and angry" after being served with a "no fault" eviction...
BBC
Leeds: Victorian chimney to be reduced in height amid safety fears
A chimney at an old mill in Leeds is to be reduced in height amid fears the top could fall and kill a passer-by. The chimney, at Stonebridge Mills in Farnley, is more than 150 years old and is viewed "as a significant local landmark", according to campaigners. The Grade...
U.K.・
buckinghamshirelive.com
Asda criticised for bright yellow 'poverty marking' packaging on new range
Asda has been criticised for the design of packaging on its new low-cost range as shoppers will be filling their baskets and trolleys with bright yellow 'poverty markers'. Asda has replaced its Smart Price range - in mostly white packaging - with bright yellow Just Essentials. The supermarket says it...
buckinghamshirelive.com
New OREO flavours offer fun twist to best-selling original cookie
Top biscuit brand OREO has released two new flavours in a limited-edition summer bonus for fans of the iconic treat. OREO Twists Vanilla and Caramel and OREO Twists Vanilla and Raspberry offer a double taste delight in an unexpected twist. OREO is the world's favourite biscuit, enjoyed in more than...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Greene King Inns Staycation Calculator helps users chose perfect UK holiday spot
A pub operator has launched its Staycation Calculator to help customers find their perfect holiday-at-home destination. Research, commissioned by Greene King Inns, found that just 13 per cent of adults would choose a holiday abroad over a UK staycation, with two thirds going on to say that travelling abroad has become less appealing since the Covid-19 pandemic.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi to donate 80,000 essential baby items to help new parents
Aldi is donating essential baby items to charities across the UK in a bid to support new parents in need. The supermarket will be donating 80,000 items from its Mamia range, including nappies and baby wipes, to charities and foodbanks that help new parents on low incomes. A new study...
London’s disused Tube platforms are being transformed into gardens
A number of Tube stations are getting a new lease of life as green-fingered staff are given the freedom to “transform” quiet and disused areas of platforms into gardens.Transport for London (TfL) is encouraging station staff to cheer up their drab surroundings for them, their colleagues, and passengers to enjoy – with flower displays, greenery, and even fruit and vegetables.At Morden tube station in south London, customer services manager Tony – with the help of other staff – turned a disused platform into an allotment-style garden growing food such as cherries, potatoes, hot peppers, and plums.There’s also a dedicated “wellbeing...
BBC
Thames Water plans to introduce hosepipe ban 'in weeks'
Thames Water has announced it is planning to introduce a hosepipe ban. The firm serves 15 million people across parts of southern England, including London. The company said it was planning to announce the temporary ban "in the coming weeks" but the timing is yet to be confirmed. It comes...
Derby and Inverness named cheapest cities to buy a pint of beer in the UK
Derby and Inverness have been named the two UK cities serving the country’s cheapest pints.Research has revealed that the East Midlands and Highlands hubs now are the last strongholds of the hallowed £3 pint as pubgoers face paying on average £4 for an in-house beer.The record breaking average joins soaring food prices, energy bills and interest rates sent spiralling by the cost of living crisis and a dip in consumer spending power. In a bid to find the UK’s cheapest pint for under £4, comparison site Finder used crowdsourced consumer price database Numbeo and cost of living calculator Expatistan...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Currys giving shoppers £5 voucher in exchange for old, broken, or unused tech
Currys is bringing back its 'Cash for Trash' campaign to help Brits get rid of unwanted tech. Old, broken or unwanted items can be taken to store and exchanged for a £5 voucher off another piece of kit. Cash for Trash first ran during March. It saw Currys collecting...
‘Living legends’: Woodland Trust reveals tree of the year shortlist
An oak tree that is said to have inspired the Chronicles of Narnia is among those nominated for the Woodland Trust’s tree of the year competition. The Kilbroney oak is located in Kilbroney Park, Northern Ireland, where CS Lewis holidayed as a child, later describing it as his vision of Narnia.
U.K.・
The Bennet family home from BBC’s Pride and Prejudice is on sale for £6m
The Cotswolds manor that starred in the BBC’S 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice has been put up for sale for more than £6m.The Grade II-listed Luckington Court at Luckington, located near Chippenham in Wiltshire, has been put on the market for the second time, after it was put up for sale four years ago.In 2018, it was put up for sale through estate agents Strutt & Parker for the first time in 70 years at a higher guide price of £9m.It has now been listed through Wooly & Wallis, but it is unclear if the same owner is...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Thames Water to announce hosepipe ban 'in weeks' affecting Buckinghamshire customers
Thames Water is planning to announce a hosepipe ban "in the coming weeks". The company, which supplies water to 15 million customers across London and the Thames Valley became the latest to announce a ban as another heatwave looms. It comes as highs of 31C are expected in the county...
Canary Islands revealed as the No.1 destination for newly divorced Brits
The Canary Islands are the most popular holiday destination for divorcees, a survey has found. The Spanish islands are Britons’ No 1 destination for a solo trip after splitting up, according to holiday experts On The Beach. Since ‘no fault’ divorce legislation came into force in April, numbers of...
