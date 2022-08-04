Bountiful police: 1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after TikTok dispute ends in stabbings

Read on www.ksl.com
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Midvale couple charged with handcuffing young boy to stair railing
MIDVALE — A Midvale couple accused of handcuffing a young boy to a stair railing for extended periods of time as a form of "discipline" were charged Tuesday with child abuse. Kevin Francis Williams-Moen, 33, and Jennifer Ione Fitzgerald, 36, are each charged in 3rd District Court with child...
Man shot, injured by police in West Valley City remains in serious condition
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who was shot by a police officer at a swap meet Sunday in West Valley City remains in serious condition Monday. The altercation happened after police found another man had been shot and injured. West Valley City officers responded Sunday to a report of a shooting near 3500 South and Redwood Road at a Carl's Jr. parking lot around 1 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man who had been "grazed in the head by a bullet," according to West Valley City police.
West Jordan man sent to prison in Christmas Eve killing of 16-year-old
WEST JORDAN — On Christmas Eve last year, a 16-year-old West Jordan boy was lured to a recreation center thinking he was going there to join a gang. Instead, he was shot and killed. Jedediah Zane Newsome, 19, pleaded guilty to murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of...
Midvale man lured to Ogden apartment sent to prison in 2021 shooting death
OGDEN — A Midvale man charged last year in connection with a fatal shooting after allegedly being lured to an Ogden apartment complex by a former girlfriend has been sentenced to a term of one to 15 years in prison. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of...
Sandy police investigating 15-year-old boy shot by 14-year-old
SANDY — A 15-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the back by a 14-year-old boy while the two were inside a car, Sandy police confirmed Monday. The incident occurred nearly a month ago on July 10. Officers were called to Alta View Hospital after a 15-year-old boy was dropped off at the front door of the emergency room. The boy was soon after flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his back, said Sandy Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt.
Impaired driver caused fatal 3-car crash, West Valley police say
WEST VALLEY CITY — Police have arrested a man who they say had a blood-alcohol level three time the legal limit when he caused a three-car crash in West Valley City that killed an 86-year-old woman. Jaime Eduardo Cartagena, 35, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for...
Worker completely buried in Park City industrial accident is taken to hospital
PARK CITY — An man was completely buried at a construction site on Upper Evergreen Drive on Monday. The construction crew had been applying rebar at the construction site when the accident occurred, according to Park City Fire Battalion Chief Sean Briley. "I was told he had some warning...
Layton teens jump into water to save distressed swimmer
LAYTON — A group of 17-year-olds are emphasizing the importance of water safety after jumping in to save a swimmer at Holmes Reservoir. Ryker Jensen, Cooper Smith and Peter Debry were fishing on shore when they heard commotion in the water Thursday. "We heard people on the other side...
Provo church raises funds to acquire historic organ from Salt Lake church
PROVO — A historic 45-rank organ, meaning it has 45 rows of pipes — each with a specific sound, will soon be making its way from Salt Lake City to a church in Provo. The Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ, located on University Avenue near Provo Center Street, announced this week that it has raised enough money to transport and store the 1892 pipe organ. The organ will be added to the church building as part of larger renovations.
Poll shows support in Utah County for the Utah Lake Restoration Project
LEHI — A recent poll conducted by G1 Research of Sandy found that Utah County residents largely support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. The poll consisted of 618 Utah County residents who were asked if they generally oppose or support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. The data revealed that 67% supported the project. Additionally, 77% said the lake is not healthy and that something can and should be done about it.
New requirement could mean higher prices for emissions testing at some Utah sites
SALT LAKE CITY — New requirements in Salt Lake and Weber counties could mean motorists will pay more for vehicle emissions testing at some locations, health department officials say. An upgrade to the vehicle testing network last week now requires technicians to document a vehicle's VIN, vehicle emissions control...
Study says new water supply options for Ogden Valley are limited
EDEN, Weber County — A recent water study in the Weber Basin found that it's unlikely existing sources will provide much additional water. But an engineer says that doesn't mean it's impossible for the area to grow. Scott Paxman — general manager of the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District...
This proposal would bring fees to dozens of popular Utah trailheads and recreation spots
SALT LAKE CITY — A new proposal from the U.S. Forest Service would require fees for dozens of trailheads, campsites and day use areas throughout the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, a region that spans nearly all of northeastern Utah and sees upward of 13 million annual visits. The Forest Service...
4A football preview: Teams to watch out for going into the 2022 season
SALT LAKE CITY — High school football will be played this week. Now is a better time than ever to take a look at the projected top programs in high school football in the 4A classification. It's important to clarify that these are not necessarily rankings or in any...
