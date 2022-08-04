Read on thewestsidegazette.com
Donna Comeau-guillaume
2d ago
Is this WOMAN is a DANGEROUS character.... She DOESN'T CARE about the people of FLORIDA... She's a Democrat all way... They think about POWER and they think about THEMSELVES... She will NOT HELP us in Florida she will THROW us to the WOLVES.... Which is the Democratic Party.... Is VOTE RED ALL the WAY... It's the ONLY WAY we will be ABLE to SURVIVE....
Reply(8)
65
Randy Cohen
2d ago
shes a rubber stamp incapable of thinking for herself. She touts her law enforcement record yet none of the Sheriffs in the state support her speaks volumes. Florida does not need this woman.
Reply(1)
28
KR
2d ago
Why support a Democrat that even the police force she worked for is against her the rubber stamp for Pelosi??
Reply(2)
48
Related
floridianpress.com
'Dark Money' Rains Down on Florida Republican Primary Races
Candidates for elected office, particularly congressional and senatorial candidates, like to moan and groan about “Dark Money” being spent against them in their respective campaigns, but are quick to show their elation when an independent expenditure is spent to help them. “Dark Money” is spending by political organizations...
floridapolitics.com
State Attorney Brian Haas jabs Andrew Warren in Kelli Stargel endorsement
He contrasts Warren with Stargel, calling her a "conservative warrior." State Attorney Brian Haas is endorsing state Sen. Kelli Stargel in her run for Florida’s 15th Congressional District. But, his endorsement didn’t just tout Stargel’s devotion to conservatism — he took the chance to make a jab at former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, who was recently suspended from his post by Gov. Ron DeSantis in a controversial decision.
Gov. DeSantis appoints Jamaican-born judge to Florida Supreme Court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson.
Most Florida Democrats Undecided on Who Should Take on Ashley Moody in November
With less than three weeks to go until the primary, a new poll shows Democrats in the Sunshine State have yet to rally behind a candidate to challenge state Attorney General Ashley Moody in November. St. Petes Polls took a survey of likely Democratic primary voters for Florida Politics which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A War Of Words After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren
Only six hours after he was suspended Thursday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Andrew Warren insisted he was still Hillsborough County’s top prosecutor, and that the governor was trying to “overthrow” democracy. DeSantis announced Thursday morning that he was replacing Warren with Hillsborough County Judge Susan
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.5.2022 — Replacing Charlie Crist — DeSantis Suspends Controversial State Attorney— More...
One of the most closely-watch Republican congressional races in Florida is the contest in the 13th District between Anna Paulina Luna, Amanda Makki, and Kevin Hayslett, to replace Rep. Charlie Crist. This race has gotten ugly. While her popularity among voters continues to grow, Luna is the target. Hayslett has...
floridapolitics.com
Reggie Gaffney ad makes misleading claims about ‘ultra-MAGA’ opponent
The ad suggests Rep. Tracie Davis is cutting deals with Gov. DeSantis. The Democratic Primary in Senate District 5 has become a battle of competing claims of ideological purity, with Reggie Gaffney’s new television ad offering more ammo down the stretch. But do his claims necessarily survive a fact...
Andrew Warren Swipes Back At Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Calling Suspension “Political Stunt”
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit due to neglect of duty. The Governor has the authority to suspend a state officer under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Florida. “State Attorneys have a duty to
RELATED PEOPLE
Florida governor sends message statewide with suspension of Hillsborough State Attorney
Gov. Ron DeSantis, promising the “liberal media meltdown of the year” announced Thursday he’s suspending one of Florida’s elected state attorneys for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban. While the suspension targeted Hillsborough’s state attorney, political experts suspect it was intended...
floridapolitics.com
Three more Miami-Dade County unions endorse Annette Taddeo for Congress
‘She has always worked hard for the working men and women of Miami-Dade County and the State of Florida.’. Three more organized labor groups are now backing Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo’s bid for Florida’s 27th Congressional District. Taddeo’s campaign is announcing three local unions in Miami-Dade County...
floridianpress.com
Democrat Supervisor of Elections Appears to Violate DeSantis Election Integrity Law
Since the 2020 presidential election, election integrity has become a paramount issue for conservative voters across the nation. Now, the Broward County Supervisor of Elections is under fire for allegedly violating Florida's election integrity laws. In the 2021 legislative session in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the SB 90 voter...
Andrew Warren To Hold Press Conference In Cold Case Murder, Post Suspension From Florida Gov. DeSantis
This afternoon, Andrew Warren will announce a major development in connection with a cold case murder investigation that was launched by the Hillsborough State Attorney Office’s Conviction Review Unit, according to a press release. This press conference comes after his suspension announcement on Thursday by Gov. Ron
IN THIS ARTICLE
Democrats call Senate candidate Masters dangerous
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for a bruising three months now that the primaries have picked the opponents for the November general election. The gloves were already off in this year’s election but in the primary it was Republican vs Republican. Now it’s Democrats vs Republicans trading punches in a race that could decide who controls the US Senate.
Florida airline workers rally for better pay and work benefits
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida airline workers want better pay and benefits. According to a new union report, they say the issues are leading to short staffing and increased turnover. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The report claims nearly 700 airport workers in Orlando, Tampa, Miami and...
floridapolitics.com
Six-figure Her Bold Move donation heads to Nikki Fried campaign with #VoteProChoice endorsement
‘We cannot afford to elect anything less than a pro-choice champion.’. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s bid for Governor is gaining steam this week with the help of a pair of groups focused on electing progressive women who back reproductive rights. On Wednesday, Fried’s campaign announced the endorsement of #VoteProChoice,...
In Kansas and Arizona, voters defy expectations to chart their own course
People bristle and resist when told what they can or cannot do. We knew this about guns, vaccinations and masks. And we are seeing some of that with regard to abortion rights, even in red states.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridapolitics.com
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes resigns
Her duties will be transferred to Deputy City Attorney Andrea Zelman. Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned. Grimes announced her decision to step down in a memo to Mayor Jane Castor and City Council members earlier this week. When she was appointed to the role in August 2019, the...
cltampa.com
D.C. and 15 states sue to block Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill
Saying the law will “stigmatize and harm LGBTQ youth,” attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia are seeking to aid challengers to a new Florida law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida public schools. The states and the District of...
fox4now.com
LIVE NOW: DeSantis to make 'major' announcement in Tampa
The livestream player above will show weather information until closer to the advertised event time. Look for a recording of the event on this page shortly after its conclusion. Governor Ron DeSantis is set to make what his press secretary said would be a "major announcement" Thursday morning. DeSantis will...
News4Jax.com
Floridians: It’s time to vote. Are you ready?
“An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people.”. That Thomas Jefferson quote also appears at the top of this year’s Voter’s Guide, and it wasn’t chosen casually. Jefferson also said, “...voting at elections is one of the most important rights.”
Comments / 140