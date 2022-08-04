ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Donna Comeau-guillaume
2d ago

Is this WOMAN is a DANGEROUS character.... She DOESN'T CARE about the people of FLORIDA... She's a Democrat all way... They think about POWER and they think about THEMSELVES... She will NOT HELP us in Florida she will THROW us to the WOLVES.... Which is the Democratic Party.... Is VOTE RED ALL the WAY... It's the ONLY WAY we will be ABLE to SURVIVE....

Randy Cohen
2d ago

shes a rubber stamp incapable of thinking for herself. She touts her law enforcement record yet none of the Sheriffs in the state support her speaks volumes. Florida does not need this woman.

KR
2d ago

Why support a Democrat that even the police force she worked for is against her the rubber stamp for Pelosi??

Related
floridianpress.com

'Dark Money' Rains Down on Florida Republican Primary Races

Candidates for elected office, particularly congressional and senatorial candidates, like to moan and groan about “Dark Money” being spent against them in their respective campaigns, but are quick to show their elation when an independent expenditure is spent to help them. “Dark Money” is spending by political organizations...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

State Attorney Brian Haas jabs Andrew Warren in Kelli Stargel endorsement

He contrasts Warren with Stargel, calling her a "conservative warrior." State Attorney Brian Haas is endorsing state Sen. Kelli Stargel in her run for Florida’s 15th Congressional District. But, his endorsement didn’t just tout Stargel’s devotion to conservatism — he took the chance to make a jab at former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, who was recently suspended from his post by Gov. Ron DeSantis in a controversial decision.
FLORIDA STATE
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Democrats call Senate candidate Masters dangerous

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for a bruising three months now that the primaries have picked the opponents for the November general election. The gloves were already off in this year’s election but in the primary it was Republican vs Republican. Now it’s Democrats vs Republicans trading punches in a race that could decide who controls the US Senate.
TUCSON, AZ
floridapolitics.com

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes resigns

Her duties will be transferred to Deputy City Attorney Andrea Zelman. Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned. Grimes announced her decision to step down in a memo to Mayor Jane Castor and City Council members earlier this week. When she was appointed to the role in August 2019, the...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

D.C. and 15 states sue to block Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Saying the law will “stigmatize and harm LGBTQ youth,” attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia are seeking to aid challengers to a new Florida law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida public schools. The states and the District of...
FLORIDA STATE
fox4now.com

LIVE NOW: DeSantis to make 'major' announcement in Tampa

The livestream player above will show weather information until closer to the advertised event time. Look for a recording of the event on this page shortly after its conclusion. Governor Ron DeSantis is set to make what his press secretary said would be a "major announcement" Thursday morning. DeSantis will...
TAMPA, FL
News4Jax.com

Floridians: It’s time to vote. Are you ready?

“An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people.”. That Thomas Jefferson quote also appears at the top of this year’s Voter’s Guide, and it wasn’t chosen casually. Jefferson also said, “...voting at elections is one of the most important rights.”
FLORIDA STATE

