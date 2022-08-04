ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBC New York

These Manhattan Streets Are Car-Free for 3 Saturdays in August: Here's Why

A summertime tradition has returned to New York City, giving residents a rare treat: car-free streets. The Summer Streets program is back for three Saturdays, starting Aug. 6. From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lafayette Street and Park Avenue will be free of cars from the Brooklyn Bridge all the way up to 109th Street in East Harlem.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

MTA Bus Slams Into Elevated NYC Subway Pillar, Driver in Critical Condition and 12 Others Hurt

More than a dozen people were hurt, one of them critically, when an MTA bus crashed head-on into an elevated subway track pillar in the Bronx Thursday, fire officials say. The FDNY says it responded to Boston Road and East Tremont Avenue after getting a call about the crash around 8:30 a.m. Footage from the scene showed the front windshield of the MTA bus completely smashed, a spiderweb of glass overtaking the front of the vehicle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

4th Man Arrested in Manhattan Recording Studio Murders; Police Still Have No Motives

A fourth man has been arrested and charged with murder in a strange double homicide at a Manhattan recording studio earlier this year, authorities say. Tashawn Sullivan, of Newark, was arrested Thursday in the in the May 5 shooting that killed 34-year-old Kamir King and 24-year-old Devon Dillahunt. Sullivan is the fourth person, and third from New Jersey, to face a murder charge in the alleged killing.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

House Party Shootout Sends 4 Suspects to Hospital After NYC Cops Open Fire

A wild scene erupted outside a party in Queens overnight where bullets flew across a neighborhood street between a group of suspects, partygoers and police who were stationed nearby the house at the center of the commotion. The NYPD said a team of plainclothes officers were observing the block Springfield...
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

$2M in 30 Seconds: Diamond Smash-and-Grab Thieves Score Big at NYC Jeweler

A team of thieves are splitting a $2 million payday after successfully targeting a jewelry store in the Bronx in the middle of the afternoon Friday. Police are now on the lookout for the four men captured on store footage storming Rocco's Jewelry off Webster Avenue. They hit the store Friday around 2:40 p.m.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Woman Found Dead, Face-Down in New Jersey Pool: Police

A woman was found face-down and dead in a pool in New Jersey neighborhood, according to police. Woodland Park officers were called to the area of Rifle Camp Road, where they found the 69-year-old woman being held above water by a man at the scene. The responding officers pulled the woman from the water, but found no signs of life, said Captain Michael Brady of the Woodland Park Police Department.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
NBC New York

Bystander Shot in Back on Sidewalk Outside Bronx Zoo: Police

A woman at a bus stop just outside of the Bronx Zoo was shot in the back, police said, an apparent victim in the wrong place at the wrong time. Investigators said the 55-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk along Southern Boulevard near East 187th Street in the Belmont neighborhood just before 6 p.m. when she suddenly felt a pain. She quickly realized she had been shot in the back.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Window Smasher Allegedly Hit 27 Cars With Bricks on Long Island, Cops Say

An East Meadow man is in custody after cops say he went on a bizarre spree this week with a brick, smashing windows on 27 cars. Nassau County Police responded to a 911 call Thursday morning for a man throwing bricks through car windows on East Meadow Avenue. After a brief search they arrested Tejinder Singh, 28, without incident.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Video Shows NJ Sub Shop Employee Save Customer From Choking

A worker at a New Jersey sandwich shop was seen on security camera springing into action to save a customer choking on food. It occurred around lunchtime Thursday at the PrimoHoagies in the Rockaway Townsquare Mall. A woman was eating her sandwich when part of it got stuck in her throat.
ROCKAWAY, NJ

