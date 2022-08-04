Read on www.nbcnewyork.com
New York Polio Case Is the ‘Tip of the Iceberg,' Hundreds of Others Could Be Infected, Health Official Says
New York state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett warned that the confirmed polio case in an unvaccinated adult and the detection of the virus in sewage could indicate a larger outbreak is underway. "Based on earlier polio outbreaks, New Yorkers should know that for every one case of paralytic polio observed,...
These Manhattan Streets Are Car-Free for 3 Saturdays in August: Here's Why
A summertime tradition has returned to New York City, giving residents a rare treat: car-free streets. The Summer Streets program is back for three Saturdays, starting Aug. 6. From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lafayette Street and Park Avenue will be free of cars from the Brooklyn Bridge all the way up to 109th Street in East Harlem.
Popular NYC Beach Closed to Swimming Indefinitely Over Bacteria Woes
A popular beach escape for sweltering New Yorkers took a hit this week, the same day heat indices climbed back near the triple digits. Park officials announced the closure of all swimming at Jacob Riis Park until further notice citing unsafe water conditions. Samples taken from water along the Queens...
Manhattan's Only Lakeside Restaurant May Not Close for Good After All
One of New York City's most understated icons -- Manhattan's only lakeside restaurant, the Loeb Boathouse in Central Park -- may not be closing its doors for good this fall after all. NYC Parks plans to start a negotiation process to identify and reach an agreement with a new operator...
Mystery Man Wacks NYC Parks Worker in Head With Folding Chair Outside Pool
A violent man is in the wind after attacking a city parks employee from behind and repeatedly striking her with a metal folding chair, officials said Saturday. The reportedly unprovoked attacked occurred outside the Betsy Head Pool in Brooklyn around 8 a.m. Saturday, according to police and NYC Parks officials.
Diner Accused of Killing NYC Delivery Worker Over Duck Sauce Is Found Dead: Source
A New York City restaurant patron accused of killing a delivery worker after months of threatening the eatery because of a quarrel over a condiment was found dead Friday morning, a law enforcement source said. Glenn Hirsch, a 51-year-old who pleaded not guilty in June to murder, weapon possession, menacing...
MTA Bus Slams Into Elevated NYC Subway Pillar, Driver in Critical Condition and 12 Others Hurt
More than a dozen people were hurt, one of them critically, when an MTA bus crashed head-on into an elevated subway track pillar in the Bronx Thursday, fire officials say. The FDNY says it responded to Boston Road and East Tremont Avenue after getting a call about the crash around 8:30 a.m. Footage from the scene showed the front windshield of the MTA bus completely smashed, a spiderweb of glass overtaking the front of the vehicle.
Sirius XM DJ and USPS Worker Arrested in $1M Cocaine, Fentanyl Trafficking Bust: DA
In a million-dollar drug bust on Long Island, police said a duo — a DJ and a U.S. Postal Service worker — were allegedly trafficking cocaine and fentanyl across the country, using the postal service to ship the drugs. To his fans on his Sirius XM show and...
NJ Transit Bus Fire Grinds Lincoln Tunnel Traffic to Halt; No Injuries Reported
An NJ Transit bus fire in the Lincoln Tunnel forced a brief, total shutdown of inbound traffic to New York Thursday afternoon, according to the Port Authority, and though traffic was seen crawling along once it was towed, there may be lingering delays. NJ Transit says the bus was heading...
4th Man Arrested in Manhattan Recording Studio Murders; Police Still Have No Motives
A fourth man has been arrested and charged with murder in a strange double homicide at a Manhattan recording studio earlier this year, authorities say. Tashawn Sullivan, of Newark, was arrested Thursday in the in the May 5 shooting that killed 34-year-old Kamir King and 24-year-old Devon Dillahunt. Sullivan is the fourth person, and third from New Jersey, to face a murder charge in the alleged killing.
House Party Shootout Sends 4 Suspects to Hospital After NYC Cops Open Fire
A wild scene erupted outside a party in Queens overnight where bullets flew across a neighborhood street between a group of suspects, partygoers and police who were stationed nearby the house at the center of the commotion. The NYPD said a team of plainclothes officers were observing the block Springfield...
$2M in 30 Seconds: Diamond Smash-and-Grab Thieves Score Big at NYC Jeweler
A team of thieves are splitting a $2 million payday after successfully targeting a jewelry store in the Bronx in the middle of the afternoon Friday. Police are now on the lookout for the four men captured on store footage storming Rocco's Jewelry off Webster Avenue. They hit the store Friday around 2:40 p.m.
Woman Found Dead, Face-Down in New Jersey Pool: Police
A woman was found face-down and dead in a pool in New Jersey neighborhood, according to police. Woodland Park officers were called to the area of Rifle Camp Road, where they found the 69-year-old woman being held above water by a man at the scene. The responding officers pulled the woman from the water, but found no signs of life, said Captain Michael Brady of the Woodland Park Police Department.
13-Year-Old Tourist Attacked While Walking in Theater District With Her Family: Cops
A 13-year-old girl visiting New York City with her parents was assaulted Tuesday afternoon in the Theater District near Times Square, and cops are hunting for a suspect caught on surveillance cameras. The attack happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Eighth Avenue, just off 47th...
Bystander Shot in Back on Sidewalk Outside Bronx Zoo: Police
A woman at a bus stop just outside of the Bronx Zoo was shot in the back, police said, an apparent victim in the wrong place at the wrong time. Investigators said the 55-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk along Southern Boulevard near East 187th Street in the Belmont neighborhood just before 6 p.m. when she suddenly felt a pain. She quickly realized she had been shot in the back.
Window Smasher Allegedly Hit 27 Cars With Bricks on Long Island, Cops Say
An East Meadow man is in custody after cops say he went on a bizarre spree this week with a brick, smashing windows on 27 cars. Nassau County Police responded to a 911 call Thursday morning for a man throwing bricks through car windows on East Meadow Avenue. After a brief search they arrested Tejinder Singh, 28, without incident.
Video Shows NJ Sub Shop Employee Save Customer From Choking
A worker at a New Jersey sandwich shop was seen on security camera springing into action to save a customer choking on food. It occurred around lunchtime Thursday at the PrimoHoagies in the Rockaway Townsquare Mall. A woman was eating her sandwich when part of it got stuck in her throat.
5-Month-Old Baby Boy, 15-Year-Old Mom Reported Missing From Bridgeport, Conn.
Police are looking for a missing 5-month-old baby boy from Bridgeport and his 15-year-old mother and they have issued Silver Alerts. The baby, Oliver Ortiz, and his mother, 15-year-old Emily Benitez, have been missing for more than a week. They were last seen on Tuesday, July 26, according to the alerts.
