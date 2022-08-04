Spring Creek County Historical Association is looking for volunteers

Read on communityimpact.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missouri City accepts $5.1M for storm mitigation from Houston-Galveston Area Council
Missouri City Council unanimously accepted funds allocated by the Texas General Land Office through the method of distribution for the regional mitigation program as part of the Texas Community Development Block Grant Mitigation action plan. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Missouri City has taken the next step to receive nearly $5.1...
West University Place lays out facility upgrades in new plan
The city of West University Place is undertaking the largest public facilities makeover in the city’s history as spacing issues and aged infrastructure creep in. Since December, West University has held a series of public meetings to discuss its five-year facilities master plan, which involves adding, renovating, expanding and relocating key city buildings. The facilities plan is part of the city’s broader $174.26 million capital improvement plan outlining various projects, including street and road paving, and water line replacements.
Friendswood will hold town hall meetings on Stevenson Park parking lot project
Citizens expressed concern over the lack of public input on the Stevenson Park parking lot improvement plans. (Courtesy city of Friendswood YouTube) Friendswood residents will have the chance to make their opinions heard regarding changes to the Stevenson Park parking lot during a series of town hall meetings to be held this fall.
Pickleball courts opening at Weekley Community Center in Cypress
The game of pickleball uses a perforated ball similar to a Wiffle ball. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle is hosting a ribbon cutting for three new outdoor pickleball courts at Weekley Community Center, 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress, on Aug. 9 at 9:30 a.m. Attendees can enjoy refreshments and lessons provided by Katy Pickleball.
Sugar Land City Council approves $1.1M Brazos River Park contract
Gadberry Construction was awarded the contract after being identified by the city’s architectural firm as the lowest responsible bidder. (courtesy city of Sugar Land) The third phase of the Brazos River Park project is moving forward after Sugar Land City Council approved a $1.1 million construction contract for the project at its Aug. 2 meeting. According to the meeting, the third and final phase of the project will include a pavilion, pedestrian crossings, concrete trails, new landscaping and irrigation.
Click2Houston.com
Apartments called ‘deplorable’ by residents back up to code; Community leaders, activists provide school supplies for those families
HOUSTON – Big changes are happening at the Sterlingshire Apartments in northeast Houston. Since June, KPRC 2 has reported about residents who were living in deplorable conditions. Since then, community activists and city leaders have stepped up to help. On Saturday, the Rainbow Push Coalition and several other organizers...
fox26houston.com
City of Katy enters Stage 3 mandatory water restrictions
KATY, Texas - The City of Katy announced on Friday afternoon its entering Stage 3 severe drought conditions. As a result of the announcement, mandatory restrictions for water are in effect immediately. Katy residents who violate the restrictions could face violations including a written warning, citation, and/or disconnection of water...
thekatynews.com
Summertime Problems for Katy
From May 9 through July 22, 2022, the Katy Fire Departed has responded to 110 fire responses. Twenty-two calls were no fires, but heat detectors in attics going off, and then causing fire detectors inside the home to activate. There were no fires. These “false alarms” are putting Katy Fire Department and personnel temporary out of service, creating the need for assistance from fire departments from neighboring communities.
Klein ISD seeking bus buddies, STEM career guest speakers ahead of 2022-23 school year
According to an Aug. 1 district news release, bus buddies are volunteers who assist elementary students to ensure they get off the bus at the correct location at the start of the school year. One bus buddy is required per elementary bus for the first three days of school, Aug. 10-12. (Courtesy Fotolia)
HIDDEN GEM: Houston neighborhood libraries
HOUSTON — Complete with cozy chairs, friendly smiles and, of course, loads of books, Houston's library system has dozens of these little libraries tucked in neighborhoods all over the city. "Neighborhood libraries serve as an anchor to communities," said Roberto Zapata, the assistant director of customer experience for the...
Hopdoddy open at former Grub Burger location on Research Forest Drive in The Woodlands
Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened Aug. 2 in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar) Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened at the former Grub Burger location at 2417 Research Forest Drive, Ste. A, The Woodlands, on Aug. 2. The chain offers craft burgers, fries and margaritas among its menu items, featuring Piedmontese beef, Beyond Meat, bison and cage-free chicken options.
Spring ISD bond steering committee to present $850M bond issue to trustees Aug. 4
Members of the steering committee will present bond recommendations to the board of trustees at its Aug. 4 meeting. The board will ultimately decide whether to call for a bond election, putting the issue to voters on November ballots.(Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) On Aug. 2, Spring ISD’s 2022 bond steering...
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston unveils new veteran housing in Midtown
HOUSTON – The City of Houston unveiled new veteran housing in Midtown Thursday. Light Rail Lofts, at 4600 Main Street, sits on 0.39 acres in Midtown, less than a mile from the Museum District and Medical Center. The three-story facility will serve veterans facing home instability. The 42,000 sq....
Seniors Helping Seniors to begin serving Spring, Lake Houston communities in mid-August
Seniors Helping Seniors will begin serving the Spring-Klein and Lake Houston communities in mid-August and is hiring caregivers. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Seniors Helping Seniors will begin serving the Spring-Klein and Lake Houston communities in mid-August and is currently hiring caregivers. Locally owned by Glenn Coty, Seniors Helping Seniors is a nonmedical, in-home care service provider for seniors that is licensed and insured. Client services that will be provided by caregivers—who are also seniors—range from light housekeeping and laundry to meal preparation and transportation to appointments, among others. Since its inception in 1996, Seniors Helping Seniors has grown to more than 100 agencies nationwide. 346-334-6100, Ext. 12. www.seniorcarespringtx.com.
Bellaire hears proposals on possible Paseo Park sidewalk addition
Bellaire City Council heard plans for potential Paseo Park sidewalk addition. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) Bellaire City Council heard recommendations from Public Works Director Michael Leech on Aug. 1 regarding a resident's request to install a new sidewalk path along the south side of Paseo Park. Paseo Park is a...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST
8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
Local Initiatives Support Corporation Houston announces relocation to Sawyer Street
Local Initiatives Support Corporation Houston is moving to 602 Sawyer St., Ste 205, Houston. (Courtesy LISC Houston) Local Initiatives Support Corporation Houston is relocating to 602 Sawyer St., Ste. 205, Houston, according to an Aug. 1 email. According to its website, LISC Houston works with residents and partners to forge...
Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study proposes $3.6B in projects, including widenings, raised medians, roundabouts
The mobility study recommends transportation projects throughout Montgomery County Precinct 2. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council and Montgomery County Precinct 2 presented the latest draft of their mobility study to the public Aug. 4 that maps out future transportation projects for the precinct. According to previous reporting, the...
Hand & Stone Spa opens new franchise location in Spring
On July 18, Hand & Stone Spa opened a new franchise location at 2168 Spring Stuebner Road, Ste. 230, Spring. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On July 18, Hand & Stone Spa opened a new franchise location at 2168 Spring Stuebner Road, Ste. 230, Spring. The location is locally owned by Larry Salguero and is one of more than 500 spas across the U.S. and Canada. Hand & Stone specializes in massage, including deep-tissue and Swedish, as well as facials and body hair removal. 346-386-6565. www.handandstonespring.com.
The Little Gym opening in Tomball
The Little Gym will open Aug. 13 with an open house event at 28469 Hwy. 249, Ste. 8, Tomball. (Courtesy The Little Gym) Editor's note: This story has been updated with details about the Aug. 13 open house event. The Little Gym will open Aug. 13 with an open house...
