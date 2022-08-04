ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia University to charge students for parking at the Coliseum

By Shayla Klein
 2 days ago

WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY – West Virginia University Parking Management announced they would begin charging students $1 to park at the Coliseum during the day. The lot was previously known as the only free parking option for students on campus. This change is expected to start on Aug. 17.

In addition, the university said there would be no pay stations available and that people would have to use the ParkMobile app, which charges a 25-cent fee for each transaction. Payment will be required and enforced Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The lot will continue to be used for WVU Athletics game day parking. During these times, the lot may be closed, or parking may be limited or more expensive.

WVU said the $1 rate is good for however long that drivers remain parked in the same spot each day, but if drivers leave and return to park at the lot within the same day, they will be responsible for paying an additional $1 fee.

The university is providing a limited number of student parking permits and employee parking permits , which they said are available for purchase in the Parking Portal .

Parking fees will be used to pay for a portion of the recent paving of the lot and enhanced lighting in the area that was installed in 2021, according to WVU. The money will also be used for continued maintenance of the lot to ensure a quality parking experience for students, faculty, staff, and campus visitors.

Classes for the fall semester of 2022 begin on Aug. 17 at WVU .

