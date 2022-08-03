Congratulations to a National Champion from Spanish Fork

Mrs. Blake is one of our new first grade teachers. She previously taught kindergarten for 3 years. Mrs. Blake grew up in American Fork, Utah and attended the University of Utah. She loves music and enjoys singing and playing the piano. She also loves to read and has crocheted many blankets in her free time. Mrs. Blake said this about her family, "My husband and I both come from large families. We don't have any children of our own but humbly claim the title of "favorite Aunt and Uncle" to our 21 nieces and nephews. We also have 5 feisty chickens that provide us with more eggs than we know what to do with."

AMERICAN FORK, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO