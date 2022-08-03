Congratulations to a National Champion from Spanish Fork

Read on nebo.edu
kslsports.com
Zac Blair Leads Locals Following Day One At Utah Championship
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU golf star Zac Blair concluded his opening round at the Utah Championship with a 7-under-par, 64, to sit just 1 shot behind the leaders. Blair performed well throughout the opening day notching seven birdies to conclude at seven-under-par. Blair averaged 318 yards off the tee while hitting 79% of fairways and 78% of greens in regulation while averaging just 1.6 putts per green.
nebo.edu
Meet Our New Teacher - Ms. Bever
Mrs. Bever is from Oceanside, Oregon. She comes from a family of five and has two brothers. She loves sports, music, being outside, art, and reading. She graduated from BYU, her favorite kind of Heaven is Italian, and her favorite treat is donuts. She will be teaching 3rd grade and we are so happy to have her at Santaquin Elementary!
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
idesignarch.com
Modern English Style Cottage in Utah with Mountain Background
Inspired by English country cottages, this family home in Highland, Utah south of Salt Lake City features architectural and design details of a modern house in the countryside. The property was designed by Bradford R. Houston Design, built by Jackson & LeRoy and Establish.Design was responsible for the interior decorating.
Watch: Utah Freshman wide receiver Sidney Mbanasor mosses defender during fall camp
In just his first fall camp, freshman wide receiver Sidney Mbanasor is already busy making some noise.
KSLTV
Utah districts short on support staff as school is about to start
AMERICAN FORK, Utah – With students returning to the classroom in the coming weeks, several Utah school districts report having almost enough teachers but severe staffing shortages elsewhere. Alpine District hired 530 teachers to prepare for the school year and still has 20 open teaching positions, according to David...
nebo.edu
Welcome Mrs. Blake!
Mrs. Blake is one of our new first grade teachers. She previously taught kindergarten for 3 years. Mrs. Blake grew up in American Fork, Utah and attended the University of Utah. She loves music and enjoys singing and playing the piano. She also loves to read and has crocheted many blankets in her free time. Mrs. Blake said this about her family, "My husband and I both come from large families. We don't have any children of our own but humbly claim the title of "favorite Aunt and Uncle" to our 21 nieces and nephews. We also have 5 feisty chickens that provide us with more eggs than we know what to do with."
KSLTV
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
Heavy rainfall in northern Utah results in flooding
The National Weather Service issued official Flood Advisories in some areas of northern Utah Saturday afternoon due to heavy rainfall.
kslsports.com
Former BYU Player Makes Bold Prediction For Cougar Defense In 2022
PROVO, Utah – Many question marks surrounding BYU football in 2022 appear to be on the defensive side. After a season that saw BYU finish 74th in total defense last season and 102nd in third down conversion rate, the questions are fair. The good news for BYU football is...
Best places to get a beer in SLC — according to Yelp
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Despite Utah’s reputation as a place that doesn’t embrace alcohol, there are still plenty of incredible places to grab a beer in the Beehive State. Utah’s capital city in particular is a hot spot of great places to have a cold one… or two. With that in mind, here are […]
nebo.edu
Do you want to be a crossing guard for Spanish Fork City?
Two one-hour shifts per day helping students get to and from school.
eastidahonews.com
Utah man dies after drowning at Idaho waterfall
TWIN FALLS (KSL.com) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday after drowning at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said. Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
utahbusiness.com
Raising Cane’s Midvale to open soon
Midvale—Midvale “Caniacs” are in luck! Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers continues its growth throughout the Salt Lake City area with its first Midvale Restaurant opening at 890 E. Fort Union Blvd. in early September. Midvale’s Raising Cane’s will feature the brand’s new restaurant design, which provides a...
Seasoned hikers encounter bear on Park City trail
PARK CITY, Utah — When Tori Trombley and Emily Hansen went hiking in Park City on Thursday, they expected their day to be much like the other 300 days a […]
utahbusiness.com
Colliers brokers a historic Utah land deal in Pleasant Grove
Pleasant Grove— 47.3 acres, located directly adjacent to I-15 in the heart of Utah County, was sold to Baltimore-based St. John Properties. The transaction registers as one of the largest and most significant Utah land deals in state history. Colliers Brandon Fugal and Josh Smith represented the seller, Atrium Hospitality, with Cameron Simonsen and Lori Coburn representing the buyer.
I visited a ghost town in the middle of Utah's desert that was once an oasis to Hawaiian settlers. Take a look around.
Today, Iosepa, Utah, isn't much more than a graveyard and pavilion. But in 1889, it was a thriving community with roads, homes, and a reservoir.
kslnewsradio.com
Severe weather makes its presence felt Friday around Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Severe weather made its presence felt in all sorts of ways around the state on Friday. According to the National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City, various parts of the state got hit by wind and rain. Friday’s severe weather also made traveling difficult,...
DWR restricts recreational shooting throughout the state
SALT LAKE CITY — In response to Utah’s ongoing drought and wildfire concerns, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in collaboration with the corresponding county sheriff’s departments, has temporarily restricted […]
kjzz.com
Utah family remembers firefighter who died in motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Alex Kluger retired from the Unified Fire Authority in April after a 22-year career. This week, 49-year-old Kluger was killed in a motorcycle crash not far from his home in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood. “He was a hero, he’s our hero....
