wwbl.com
Average Price of Regular Unleaded Gas in Indiana Drops Below $4.00
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Indiana has dropped below $4.00 per gallon. The Triple-A says the average price of gas in Indiana Saturday stood at $3.99 a gallon, three cents lower than Friday and nine cents lower than Saturday’s national average of $4.08 a gallon.
Applications open for new Indiana film and media tax credit
State officials hope a new film and media tax credit will spark growth in Indiana’s creative sector. The post Applications open for new Indiana film and media tax credit appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
cbs4indy.com
Storm chances Sunday for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Storms will be scattered throughout our Sunday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near triple digits. Hot and muggy weather is underway!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
wfft.com
IDOE gives $10 million of grants to Indiana schools
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) —– The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce.
Inside Indiana Business
Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities
Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
$3 Thursdays at the 2022 Indiana State Fair: Admission, food and rides
You can enjoy food at every stand, admission and rides for $3 every Thursday at the 2022 Indiana State Fair.
wwbl.com
53 Indiana Counties in High Risk of Spreading COVID-19
More than half of the Hoosier state is in the CDC’s high community risk level for spreading COVID-19. Fifty-three counties, including Sillivan, Knox and Gibson, are in the highest risk category on the CDC data map. There are 35 Indiana counties listed at medium risk for spreading the virus.
Inside Indiana Business
Commission: Indiana needs to boost spending to modernize public health system
Indiana needs to spend an additional $242 million a year to help improve the state’s strained and fragmented public health system, a blue-ribbon commission recommended Thursday. The state ranks among the worst in the nation for obesity, smoking, infant mortality and other critical measures, and the life expectancy of...
Kokomo High School wins 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition
INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo High School has won the 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition. Sixteen marching bands representing 20 Indiana high schools advanced to the semifinals of the annual competition at the state fairgrounds Friday night before the Marching Wildkats took home the title. The Top 10, as...
hoosieragtoday.com
Indiana Tax Refund Bill Giving $200 Rebates Signed by Gov. Holcomb
Indiana taxpayers will be eligible for a $200 tax refund following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s signing of the inflation relief bill late Friday evening. Gov. Holcomb had initially proposed $225 in refunds when he called the Indiana General Assembly into a special session. However, lawmakers decided to lower that amount to $200 as part of a compromise between the House and Senate.
WIBC.com
More than 500 Businesses Sign Letter Opposing Abortion Restrictions in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of businesses are standing up for abortion rights in Indiana. “We fully support reproductive rights. It’s a woman’s choice what to do with her body,” the co-owner of Amelia’s, Charlie McIntosh, said. The Indianapolis bakery, Amelia’s, is one of more than...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 49 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
wwbl.com
Police Change Details in Crash that Killed Indiana Congresswoman
Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski. Investigators now say it was the SUV in which Walorski was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on crash. Walorski and two members of her congressional staff died...
95.3 MNC
$200 tax rebate for Hoosiers signed into law by Governor Holcomb
Legislators finalized a bill to support prenatal programs, pay down pension debt, and send you a check and, hours later, Governor Holcomb signed the bill into law. Bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a plan to send Hoosiers a $200 tax rebate as a buffer against inflation. The checks are a little smaller than the 225 dollars Governor Holcomb originally proposed, but legislators made more people eligible by expanding the rebate to people who don’t file income taxes.
2 Indiana State Troopers struck by driver who was allegedly intoxicated
GARY, Ind. - Two Indiana State Troopers, who were conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 80, were struck by a driver who was allegedly intoxicated Saturday morning. At about 12:52 a.m., the two troopers were conducting a traffic stop on the westbound side of I-80 near the 8.0 mile marker, authorities said.
WANE-TV
Indiana metalworks company reaches settlement on clean air violations
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced a settlement Friday afternoon with Metalworking Lubricants Co. for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at its used oil processing facility in Indianapolis. Both agencies alleged Metalworking Lubricants emitted more than...
wevv.com
Southern Indiana melon farmers persist despite tough season
In this week’s Tri-State Farm Life, 44News takes a look at Southern Indiana’s melon farmers, and how they’ve handled this year’s turbulent growing season. Frey Co. Produce has been supplying our Tri-State and the nation with melons for decades, and this year, they’re back at it again producing nearly 20 million pounds of watermelons right here in Southern Indiana.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana lawmakers appear to strike deal on inflation relief package
Hoosier taxpayers are set to receive $200 checks after state lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on an inflation relief package. The House and Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed more money. Senate Republicans didn’t want direct payments to Hoosiers at all. The compromise, said Rep. Tim Brown, is the...
WIBC.com
Indiana’s ‘Inflation Relief’ Bill: Proudly Providing No Inflation Relief Whatsoever
The Indiana House and Senate reached a deal Thursday to return more than $1 billion in surplus revenue to taxpayers in a failed effort to provide “inflation relief” to struggling Hoosiers. Your grand total of the take, Mr., Mrs., or “decline to identify” Indiana taxpayer: $200 bucks. Or...
