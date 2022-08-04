ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National IPA Day was started in 2011 to celebrate India pale ale

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 2 days ago
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- National IPA Day, celebrated annually on the first Thursday in August, was founded in 2011 by craft beer aficionado and author Ashley Routson to celebrate India pale ale.

The holiday was founded in 2011 by Routson, a self-proclaimed "craft beer evangelist" and author of The Beer Wench's Guide to Beer: An Unpretentious Guide to Craft Beer. The day was designed to celebrate India pale ales, also known as IPAs, a hoppy brew that is a favorite of the craft brewing industry.

National IPA Day started on social media, but has since grown to an annual celebration with in-person events held at craft breweries around the world.

Other holidays and observances for Aug. 4, 2022, include Hooray For Kids Day, National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, National White Wine Day, Raisin Bran Day and Single Working Woman's Day.

UPI News

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

