TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Lufkin roads now open
UPDATE – First Street between Lufkin Avenue and Frank Avenue in Lufkin is now open.
LUFKIN, Texas ( KETK ) – A section of First Street between Franklin Avenue and Lufkin Avenue in Downtown Lufkin is currently closed.
The closed off section will remain blocked while an industrial air conditioning unit is being placed on a new business that will open soon.
