ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Lufkin roads now open

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441uis_0h4eLBvb00

UPDATE – First Street between Lufkin Avenue and Frank Avenue in Lufkin is now open.

LUFKIN, Texas ( KETK ) – A section of First Street between Franklin Avenue and Lufkin Avenue in Downtown Lufkin is currently closed.

The closed off section will remain blocked while an industrial air conditioning unit is being placed on a new business that will open soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44vdmN_0h4eLBvb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41RLCu_0h4eLBvb00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

Related
kjas.com

Woodville driver involved in a Polk County crash

A Woodville woman was involved in a late Thursday afternoon crash in Polk County. It happened shortly after 4:00 on Highway 190 in the Indian Springs Community, about 10 miles east of Livingston. Polk County Today is reporting information from the Texas Department of Public Safety that says Angela Vanek,...
POLK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gas line rupture closes road in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a gas line rupture on BU 21 just inside SL 224. The roadway is currently closed and TxDOT crews are diverting traffic. Utility crews are working to make repairs and motorist should take alternate routes until repairs are completed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lufkin, TX
Sports
City
Lufkin, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Lufkin, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
scttx.com

Investigators Requesting Assistance Regarding Burglary at Funeral Home

August 6, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred between 8:30 p.m. on August 5, 2022 and 8:30 a.m. August 6, 2022. Unknown subjects entered Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Highway 7 East in Center and ransacked their facility. Subjects entered each office in the building and went through all items and caused damage to two vehicles on the property. Subjects took multiple items from each office that was entered.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE IN OAKHURST COMMUNITY

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a location on Oak Hurst Creek Drive at the request of the Porter Fire Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A suspicious package was found on a front porch of a home. The Bomb Unit of the Fire Marshal arrived but due to the makeup of the package, they were unable to determine the contents. Using specialized equipment they safely moved it to a location in Harris County where they were able to gain access to the contents. IT was found to be harmless. However, they did learn who placed the package and a warrant is being issued for his arrest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A funeral home in Center was ransacked Friday night. Officials are asking the public to share information if they saw anything suspicious. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Highway 7 East was ransacked between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Unknown subjects entered each office, went through all items and damaged two vehicles on the property. The subjects took multiple items from each office.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
kjas.com

Orange County Constable tries to save a life

A former Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy who now serves as a Constable in the nearby Orange County is being praised for his efforts in trying to save a man. Ortego, who serves as constable of Precinct 4 and another officer were reportedly headed to Houston for training on Wednesday when they came up on a deadly crash that had just occurred on Interstate 10, west of Beaumont.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

60-year-old Tatum man arrested after 4-hour standoff in Rusk County

TATUM, Texas (KETK) — A Tatum man was arrested by authorities with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office on Friday after a four-hour standoff. According to the sheriff’s office, the standoff was a result of an aggravated assault/aggravated robbery investigation, which also involved the Nacogdoches SWAT Team, Rusk County Precinct 2 Constable Matt Allison, Rusk County […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Sports
KETK / FOX51 News

Shelby County seeking identities of ATM robbery suspects

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects involved in an ATM robbery. According to officials, at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, two Black males approached the ATM located at American State Bank on the Haslam strip in Joaquin. According to police, they […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 Crockett 19-year-olds arrested for suspected meth

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Two Crockett 19-year-olds were arrested Tuesday morning on possession charges after officers said they found suspected meth while conducting a traffic stop. Officers said they found a loaded syringe with suspected meth and a clear baggie of suspected meth after obtaining probable cause to search a Dodge Durango during a traffic […]
CROCKETT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk Police to establish ‘Safe Zones’

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police said they will be establishing Safe Zones each week starting Friday, and the first one Safe Zone will begin Friday at 5 a.m. for Euclid and Daniel Streets. Police said the zone, between Highway 69 and Highway 84, will be a major focus for officers next week for speeding […]
RUSK, TX
KBAT 99.9

Lufkin PD: Smelly Crooks, Wienerschnitzel Wreck, and Beer Karma

The first day of August proved to be an odd one for the Lufkin Police Department. I can only imagine the stories that some of the veteran officers have to tell given that most criminals couldn't pour water out of a boot with instructions on the heel. That being said, let's take a look at three of the stories from the Lufkin Police report from August 1.
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

Shelby County Sheriff's Office searching for ATM thieves

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 15, 2022, and isn't related to the current story. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify two individuals who were seen attempting to rob an ATM overnight. On the morning...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy