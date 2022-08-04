Police investigate homicide near Decatur, Washington
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating an early Thursday morning homicide in the northwest valley.
According to police, the incident happened just after 5:30 a.m. at the 600 block of Yale Street near Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue.
The victim was visiting someone who lived in the area when the suspect approached him outside of a residence. The two got into an argument before the suspect pulled out a gun and allegedly shot and killed the victim, police said.
A person who matches the description of the shooter was taken into custody, police said in a briefing.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
