ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

13-year-old girl critical after being struck by lightning inside Garfield Park

By Andrea Medina, Andy Koval
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mifRB_0h4eK7Rj00

CHICAGO (WGN) — A teen girl is in critical condition after she was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon in Garfield Park.

As storms moved in this afternoon, a 13-year-old girl was inside Garfield Park, near the conservatory in the 300 block of North Central Park, when she was struck by lightning. Paramedics rushed the girl to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

“We heard a big boom hit and that’s when it struck the girl in the back,” said witness Daniel Jackson. “I feel devastated for the parents because the little girl stopped breathing.”

Water rescues, flooding in Jasper County, IL

Storms are currently southeast of the city with a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Newton County, Indiana. Earlier, a system moved through causing several severe warnings in the area.

The threat of severe weather is largely over for the area.

In Chicago, several trees were reported down on the Northwest Side and in the suburbs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

2 teens shot while walking on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two teens were shot while walking on the sidewalk on Chicago's South Side Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of South King Drive. At about 10:14 p.m., two 17-year-old boys were walking when they were struck by gunfire, police said. One of the boys was...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Man fatally shot in Little Village neighborhood

A 41-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Little Village, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the abdomen about 1:50 p.m. while standing in the 2600 block of South Tripp Avenue and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said. His identity has...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
CBS Chicago

1 man dead, another wounded after shooting in Loop parking lot

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is wounded following a shooting in the Loop Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 400 block of South Clark Street around 3:20 a.m.Police said two men, 29, and 23, were standing in a parking lot when someone in a black sedan fired shots. The 29-year-old victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.The 23-year-old victim was also taken to Northwestern with gunshot wounds to the right leg and arm. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.  
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot while walking on sidewalk in Little Village

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip in Little Village Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of South Lawndale. At about 4:35 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached, police said. The offender produced a firearm, and...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Severe Weather#Accident#Stroger Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
natureworldnews.com

13-Year-Old Girl from Chicago in Critical Condition After Lightning Strike

A 13-year-old girl struck by lightning in Chicago is gravely injured. After seeing a lightning strike close by, a company owner and his stepson immediately concluded someone had been struck in a park when they heard screams. Odds of Getting Hit by Lightning. Over 40 million lightning strikes hit the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Plainfield man dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. - A Plainfield man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Joliet Friday night. At about 8:16 p.m. Friday, Joliet police officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of a traffic crash. According to preliminary information,...
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Driver wanted in hit-and-run crash that seriously wounded bicyclist in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - Police are seeking the driver of an SUV that struck and seriously injured a bicyclist last week in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. On July 27 around 9 p.m., a white Chevrolet Traverse with a model year between 2004 and 2012 struck a bicyclist in the 1300 block of North Kostner Avenue before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot, 1 fatally while sitting in parked vehicle in Roseland: police

CHICAGO - A man was killed, and a woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 8 p.m., police say the two victims were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 10400 block of S. Emerald Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them and occupants inside fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in head by unknown offender in South Shore: police

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:50 p.m., police say a 33-year-old man was on the street in the 2600 block of E. 75th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown gunman. The victim was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Three boys charged in attempted armed carjacking on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Three teenage boys are facing charges in an attempted armed carjacking Wednesday afternoon in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood. Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested around 5:15 p.m. moments after they attempted to take a car from a 38-year-old man at gunpoint in the 2200 block of West Campbell Park Drive, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 killed in I-294 crash near Willow Springs

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 294 near Willow Springs early Friday. According to preliminary information from Illinois State Police, a gray 2014 Lexus and white 2017 International Truck Tractor were traveling southbound near milepost 22 on I-294 at about 12:33 a.m. The...
WILLOW SPRINGS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, shot in the head while driving on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 22-year-old was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of South California Avenue around 12:53 a.m. when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said. He drove himself to Rush...
CHICAGO, IL
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy