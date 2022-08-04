The Barstool Effect: Penn National Rebrands With Larger Focus On Media, Non-Casino Business

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,722,000 after purchasing an additional 733,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,562,000 after acquiring an additional 703,925 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $32,517,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4,433.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 526,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,147,000 after purchasing an additional 206,254 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMBLING ・ 6 HOURS AGO