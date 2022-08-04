Read on www.northgwinnettvoice.com
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
New Miracle League baseball field gets new nameJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: First weekend of school year offers activities for kids and adultsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body afterLavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Seckinger Football Scrimmage/Community Night
Sports editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford pitcher commits to play baseball for Georgia Tech
Buford High School Class of 2024’s Nate Taylor announced via Twitter on Monday, Aug 1, his decision to further his academic and baseball careers at Georgia Tech. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-handed pitcher is the latest in a long list of Buford baseball players to commit to play for Georgia Tech after graduation. The Class of 2022’s Jackson Gaspard, Brant Baughcum and Riley Stanford will play for Georgia Tech in the upcoming season. Other Buford alumni who played baseball for Georgia Tech include San Francisco Giants’ Joey Bart, Alex Wilhite, Nick Wilhite, Keyton Gibson, Griffin Jolliff, Jake Burnette, Josh Heddinger and Chase Burnette.
Athens, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The North Oconee High School football team will have a game with Clarke Central High School on August 05, 2022, 16:30:00. North Oconee High SchoolClarke Central High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
bulldawgillustrated.com
The Tables Have Turned: How Chris Smith has transitioned from a student to the teacher
In interviews before the opening practice of UGA’s 2022 Fall Camp, we had the opportunity to talk to a vocal leader of the secondary in Chris Smith. He wasn’t always like that, though. This will be Smith’s fifth fall camp in his time at UGA, and the senior safety knows that this go ‘round, things are a little different.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford City Schools’ Reader of the Week: Khalep Gomez
Buford Academy student Khalep Gomez reached a significant milestone in his journey as a young reader — during the 2021-2022 school year, Khalep began reading chapter books!. “Khalep has been on a reading mission,” his teacher, Mrs. Roach, said. “He was determined to learn his sight words and to move up reading levels.”
Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1
Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
northgwinnettvoice.com
New Gwinnett high school places emphasis on artificial intelligence
The start of the 2022-2023 school year brings a new addition to Gwinnett County Public Schools — Seckinger High School welcomed its inaugural class of ninth grade students on Wednesday, Aug. 3, followed by 10th through 12th grade students attending in person on Thursday, Aug. 4. Located at 3655...
5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
UGA to cut the ribbon on new residence hall
Today is a dedication day at UGA, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Black-Diallo-Miller Hall: the University’s newest residence hall is named in honor of Harold Black, Mary Diallo, and Kerry Miller, the first black students to enroll as freshmen and earn their undergraduate degrees at the University of Georgia.
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Andrew Glynn Barge, 20, of Loganville
Andrew Glynn Barge, age 20, of Loganville, Georgia passed away on Thursday, July 21st, 2022 as the result of a car accident. Andrew was born on September 23rd, 2001 in Snellville, GA, and lived in Loganville since he was five years old. Andrew is survived by his parents Jimmy and Shana Barge, two brothers, Nathan and Jack, and his sister Emma. He is also survived by his loving grandparents, Jim and Wanda Houck, and Carl and Jeannie LaBarbera. He is also survived by extended family, many friends, mentors, and cherished pets.
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Hedgepeth starts recovery at Shepherd Center
It had been 42 days since Melody Hedgepeth heard her husband, Carnie’s, voice. She was able to hear it after he was transferred to Shepherd Center in Atlanta Georgia on Thursday, July 28. Shepherd Center is a private, not-for-profit hospital specializing in medical treatment, research and rehabilitation for people...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe
STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
Thrillist
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
Fulton students and Alpharetta’s speed cameras start back Monday
ALPHARETTA — Classes begin for Fulton County Schools on Monday, August 8. In Alpharetta, that means speed zone cameras will be active around schools once again. Alpharetta officials are reminding motorists that the city uses cameras to enforce speed limits in school zones and improve safety for students. Cameras...
Monroe Local News
Walton County Schools has several new open job postings
Walton County School District has several new open job postings, including classified, certified and after school positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Aug. 6, 2022. Please note a post could be...
Forsyth County Schools, Sheriff: Safety number one priority as the new school year begins
On Thursday, August 4, more than 53,000 Forsyth County students were back in the classroom for the first day of the 2022/2023 school year(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) On Thursday, August 4, more than 53,000 Forsyth County students were back in the classroom for the first day of the 2022/2023 school year.
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
fox5atlanta.com
Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
CBS 46
Longtime Atlanta businessman and philanthropist Charles Loudermilk dies at 95
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta businessman and philanthropist Charles “Charlie” Loudermilk has died. He was 95. According to family, Loudermilk died after having complications from a stroke. Loudermilk is best known as the founder of furniture and appliance store Aaron’s, which he first opened in 1995. Atlanta...
