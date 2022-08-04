Buying organizing products is fun, but it’s far too easy for them to turn into a distraction that hinders efforts to get rid of things and wastes money. This is why organizing experts stress the importance of decluttering before buying containers and organizing products. When you wait until you’ve thinned out your belongings and then categorized them, you ensure that you won’t be neatly storing items you should have gotten rid of, and you can measure and buy precisely the containers you need.

