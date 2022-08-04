As the numbers of officials participating in youth sports dwindles, some of the top professionals in hockey are trying to reverse the trend. While temperatures reached 100 degrees in the middle of the summer, a very different kind of summer camp was taking place inside the ice rink at the Sports Stable in Superior. "It's fun, it's challenging and it's competitive," said Jay Sharrers as he overlooked a rink full of black and white stripped officials practicing power skating. "They're losing numbers in officiating, and that's not just hockey. It's also any of the other sports. We felt it was important...

SUPERIOR, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO