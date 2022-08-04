ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 0

Related
Villages Daily Sun

Stampeders baseball youth camp stresses fun, fundamentals

Brady Bogart has a core philosophy when it comes to youth sports. "With youth sports, you've got to get those kids involved with as many sports as possible and keep that hunger, keep that want-to, and keep the excitement to where they get in that car afterward and they're excited about the next day,” The Villages High School head baseball coach said.
THE VILLAGES, FL
CBS Denver

Sports world trying to get kids to see the game 'from a different point of view'

As the numbers of officials participating in youth sports dwindles, some of the top professionals in hockey are trying to reverse the trend. While temperatures reached 100 degrees in the middle of the summer, a very different kind of summer camp was taking place inside the ice rink at the Sports Stable in Superior. "It's fun, it's challenging and it's competitive," said Jay Sharrers as he overlooked a rink full of black and white stripped officials practicing power skating. "They're losing numbers in officiating, and that's not just hockey. It's also any of the other sports. We felt it was important...
SUPERIOR, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Youth Sports#Play Sports#Americans

Comments / 0

Community Policy