Read on www.wkdzradio.com
Related
wkdzradio.com
Judy Turner Wyatt, 75, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 75-year-old Judy Turner Wyatt, of Hopkinsville, will be noon Saturday at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the New Skinner Cemetery in Cadiz. Visitation will be from 10 o’clock until the funeral hour Saturday. Survivors include:. A daughter: LaDonna Vanzant of Clarksville, Tennessee;. A sister:...
wkdzradio.com
Terry Wayne Choate, 70, of Cadiz
Funeral services for 70-year-old Terry Wayne Choate, of Cadiz, will be at 2 o’clock Friday afternoon at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Trigg Memory Acres. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Friday. Survivors include:. One sister: Sherry (Jeff) Tyler of Cadiz;. A niece,...
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Greenville Road Crash
Police have released the name of a man injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck driven by 65-year-old Tim Tucker of Hopkinsville was southbound when a medical problem caused him to lose control and run into a ditch at the intersection of Rozelle Avenue.
wkdzradio.com
Elizabeth Stoltzfus, 69, of Herndon
Funeral services for 69-year-old Elizabeth Stoltzfus, of Herndon, will be at 10 o’clock Saturday morning at her home, at 11288 Lonnie Walker Highway. Burial will follow in the Fentress Lane Cemetery. Visitation begins at her home Friday and runs up until service time Saturday. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Wanton Endangerment
A Hopkinsville woman was charged after she struck a vehicle on Nelson Drive in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Kiana Jackson sideswiped a man’s vehicle while on Nelson Drive with her two children in the vehicle. The vehicle she hit was reportedly driven by a man who...
wkdzradio.com
Sgt. Horace Foster, 90, of Allensville
Funeral services for 90-year-old Sgt. Horace “June” Foster of Allensville will be Friday, August 5, at 11:00 at Todd County Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation Thursday from 5 until 7 at the funeral home. Survivors include: his wife, Thelma Louise...
wkdzradio.com
Ascend Elements Official Opines On Hopkinsville Decision
Earlier this week, Governor Andy Beshear personally delivered the message of Ascend Elements Incorporated, and its promise to bring a Phase I $310 million investment and 250 jobs into Christian County’s Commerce Park II. During Thursday’s “Team Kentucky” update, Vice President of Marketing and Governmental Relations Roger Lin detailed...
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured, One Severely Injured In Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Lafayette Road at Stone Valley Drive in Hopkinsville sent two men to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was northbound attempting to turn onto Stone Valley Drive when it collided with a southbound truck. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to. Jennie Stuart Health...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Man Arrested On Warrant For Hopkinsville Police Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was arrested in Murray on a warrant in connection to a police pursuit in Hopkinsville that happened on April 4th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say on April 4th they attempted to stop Jonathan Bivins on North Drive for an expired tag and he pulled into the McDonald’s drive-thru line.
wkdzradio.com
Child Located Alone By Law Enforcement In Hopkinsville
Authorities are searching for the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Authorities ask if you have any information about this child to...
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Man Charged With Attempted Burglary In Hopkinsville
A Clarksville man was charged with attempted burglary after a report of a man pointing a gun at a home on West 1st Street in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called for 22-year-old Christian Berrian who had pointed a rifle in a window of the home then fled the area before law enforcement arrived.
WBKO
Countdown to Kickoff: Russellville Panthers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the 2022 Countdown to Kickoff series with a look at the Russellville Panthers led by head coach Mikie Benton. 2021 was Mikie Benton’s best season yet. A 12-2 record with a trip to the Class A State Championship game over at Kroger Field in Lexington. The Panthers did fall short of a state title losing to Pikeville 30-27, starting the redemption tour.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whopam.com
Plea deal reached for Clarksville man who led police on pursuit
A plea deal was reached Thursday morning in Christian Circuit Court for a Clarksville man with a long criminal history who led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit in February. The original arrest citation from Hopkinsville police for 43-year old Damien Gray of Clarksville says officers received a call...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Todd Central vs Russellville
The Todd County Central Rebels hosted the Russellville Panthers in their first preseason football scrimmage Friday night in Elkton. YSE was there and got these pics from the game. Take a look. Todd Central vs Russellville.
wkdzradio.com
Two Guns Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
Two guns were reported stolen on Harton Place in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a .45 caliber handgun along with a .22 caliber handgun were taken out of a vehicle sometime between July 29th and Thursday. The guns have a combined value of $1,000. No arrest has been made...
wkdzradio.com
Child Found Alone By Law Enforcement Identified
Authorities have located the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Shortly after asking for the community’s help identifying the child, the guardians...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Man And Woman Charged With Drug Possession In Tennessee
A Pembroke man and a Hopkinsville woman were charged with possession of meth after a traffic stop on West Spring Street in Dover, Tennessee Wednesday night. Stewart County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 40-year-old Brian Stout for a traffic violation and could see marijuana in plain view. After a...
whopam.com
Five hurt in Boulevard accident
Five people were injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police say 31-year old Daniel Hart of Hopkinsville was southbound when he went off the roadway for unknown reasons across from the Chamber of Commerce and struck a concrete culvert. Hart, 24-year old Amanda...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Calvert City Thursday night. The Calvert City Police Department responded to 29 Black Knight Drive at 9:50 p.m. for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot...
radionwtn.com
101st Practicing Maneuvers At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–The 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell were performing maneuvers at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake Wednesday. Jim Perry was one of the lucky people who happened to be at the state park at the time and took photos. He said they were practicing low level troop drops out of the choppers. He said they were not using parachutes but were jumping out the back of the choppers near the water’s surface. (Jim Perry photo).
Comments / 0