Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Cedric the Entertainer
Get ready for a laugh—Cedric The Entertainer is taking his Summer 2022 Comedy Tour to the Event Center at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $70 and are available for purchase now...
thesource.com
GloRilla, Kalan.FrFr, KUR, Dixson, Becca Hannah & More Announced for ‘Made in America’ Freedom Stage
GloRilla, Zah Sosaa, Ambré, Kalan.FrFr, Kur, Dixson, and Becca Hanna will perform on the Freedom Stage at Made in America in Philadelphia on September 3 and September 4. GloRilla just signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG record label and released the smash Billboard Hot 100 anthem “FNF (Let’s Go).” The up-and-coming Memphis musician has received a lot of backing from the hip-hop scene, with co-signs from stars like Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, and many others.
phillyfunguide.com
Femkamp: Family Game Day
This summer, join ASHM for a new family game day in partnership with SWEA Philadelphia. Teams of 4-6 people are welcome to enter our first ever femkamp and will participate in games such as; potato sack races, obstacle relays, and a blind treasure hunt. The event is all about fun and friendly competition.
phillyfunguide.com
Philadelphia Women's Theatre 2022 Festival
Philadelphia Women’s Theatre Festival (PWTF) begins its annual play festival on August 4 and ends on August 7. This year’s festival showcases seven new plays by Philadelphia playwrights all aimed at breaking down the stigma that surrounds the discussion and treatment of mental illnesses. This powerful line-up offers...
Adult Swim Festival Hits Philadelphia, PA This Weekend – Here’s The Details
The Adult Swim Festival is coming to Philly this weekend, and everyone is invited!. There are a bunch of shows happening all throughout the weekend at the Punch Line Philly, The Fillmore Philly, and the Brooklyn Bowl Philly that you can go online and buy tickets to right now!. There...
thisis50.com
Just Ant ‘played his cards right’ on ‘Money Counter’
Official video for ‘Money Counter (feat. FirstNameDane)’, produced by J Wyte. Video shot by Daytodaychase & Mike Chism entirely in Crimson Noir Studio, Philadelphia, PA.
phillyfunguide.com
Steve Weiss Mallet Festival
This is a festival sponsored by Steve Weiss Music featuring some of the best mallet players in the world. (Mallets, i.e. Marimba, Xylophone, Vibraphone) Artists include, Leigh Stevens, Warren Wolf, David Friedman, Tony Miceli, Jay Hoggard, Andrea Venet, Jon Singer and more.
phillyfunguide.com
Birdwatching Walk with Jason Hall
Join science educator and passionate bird watcher Jason Hall for a friendly, all-ages bird watching walk around West Fairmount Park. Jason is a scientist, photographer, animal lover, and community activist who is passionate about sharing the wonders of nature here in Philadelphia with others. Jason is the founder of In Color Birding Club, an organization founded in 2021 to make the birding experience a positive one for BIPOC folks and their allies.
morethanthecurve.com
From the Colonial Instructional Television archives | Silent footage of Conshohocken
Conshohocken native, now Plymouth Meeting resident, Bob Cahill works for the Colonial School District in its audio-visual department and over the past few months, he has been digging into the archives of Colonial Instructional Television and has found some really cool videos. Below is silent, undated, footage he found of...
PhillyBite
Dinner at Stephen Starr's Parc on Rittenhouse Square
Lisa is bringing these services to the greater Philadelphia area - yay - this is a game changer. Selling real estate, I was super excited to learn about Lisa's birdSEED program, which is rolling out in Philadelphia in September/October 2022, where Lisa and her advisory board are funding $10,000 to $15,000 (a better version no-strings grant) for first-time homebuyers in the greater Philadelphia area who identify as Black, Indigenous, or people of color. If this "grant" would be a game changer and help you buy a home. Contact Realtor Dana Friedman of Keller Williams at (215) 901-4522 for more info.
PhillyBite
How Long is a Flight From Philadelphia to Orlando?
- When deciding to travel from Philadelphia to Orlando, one of the first questions you might have is how long does it take? This article will give you an idea of how long a flight will last and what to expect along the way. We'll also talk about what to expect on your flight, such as the number of stops and how many flights are scheduled per day. When you book your flight, don't forget to factor in time, as this will determine the cost of your ticket.
wilmtoday.com
Why YOU love the Riverfront for Family Fun and Date Night!
Recently, we launched a contest to ask YOU why you love the Wilmington Riverfront, and you certainly delivered! One lucky winner received the “Family Fun Package” of 4 Tickets to Riverwalk Mini Golf, 4 Tickets to the Delaware Children’s Museum, and 4 tickets to the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Another winner received the “Date Night Package” of 2 Tickets to Paradise Tiki Tours, and 2 Tickets to Penn Cinema Riverfront. Here are some of our favorite responses.
Martin Luther King Jr. Mural In West Philadelphia Could Be In Jeopardy Of Being Replaced
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. mural at 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia could be in jeopardy of being replaced. Full Court Development has purchased the lot next to the mural and plans on constructing a three-story mixed-use building that would block the mural and upset some in the community. The mural commemorates King’s visit to Philadelphia on Aug. 3, 1965. Ten thousand people were on hand at 40th and Lancaster to hear the civil rights icon speak. Chosen 300 Ministries Executive Director Brian Jenkins organized a rally Friday night imploring the developer to keep the homage to King on the new building. “We’re not trying to stop development, but we are trying to stop you from taking away from our history,” Jenkins said. “They had an opportunity to come and present something that was acceptable to the community that will preserve the image that is on that mural. It’s very simple. If you’re going to build a building there, take one side of the building and put the mural back.” Eyewitness News reached out to the developer for comment, but we have not heard back.
fox29.com
Mobile community unit helps bring fun, safety to often dejected Philadelphia neighborhoods
PHILADELPHIA - Michael ‘O.G. Law' Ta’bon is the physical manifestation of community outreach. The Philadelphia native has been serving his community long before homicides reached the number they're at today. His efforts, however, don’t come in the form of policies or procedures. Instead, his change comes in the...
