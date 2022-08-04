ST. PAUL, Minn. – 61 law enforcement officers will be honored at Sunday’s Minnesota Twins game for their success at stopping impaired drivers. The members of the DWI Enforcer All-Star Team will be honored during pre-game activities at Target Field. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPT-OTS) says the All-Stars made 4,193 combined DWI arrests across the state in 2021. Their efforts contributed to the more than 24,000 DWI arrests made by all of law enforcement last year.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO