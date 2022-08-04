ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester Teen Arrested for DWI, Pending Arrest Warrants

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 16-year-old Rochester boy for pending arrest warrants and suspicion of DWI early Friday morning. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a deputy was stopped facing east at the intersection Hwy. 14 and Broadway Ave. South shortly before 12:30 a.m. when he noticed a vehicle approaching from the rear at a high rate of speed. Schueller said the deputy's rear radar indicated the vehicle was traveling 67 mph in the 40 mph zone.
Man arrested with over 3,000 grams of marijuana in Austin pleads guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man caught with over 3,000 grams of marijuana is pleading guilty. Dylan Jeffery Okorie, 21 of Blooming Prairie, was arrested on February 9, 2022, by the Austin Police Department. The Minneapolis Airport Police contacted the department and said a package containing a large amount of marijuana and hallucinogenic mushroom candy bars was being sent from the airport to an address in Austin.
Stun gun means prison time for Rochester man

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A stun gun is sending a Rochester man to prison. Darron Dylan Miller, 38, pleaded guilty in Mower County District Court to prohibited possession of an incapacitation device. He was arrested on June 27, 2021, after allegedly driving a vehicle through a front yard in the 600 block of 11th Street E in Albert Lea.
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Rochester man pleads guilty to marijuana possession in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – Almost 2 ½ years after his arrest, a Rochester man is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Leonard Demetrius Moss, 36, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. He was arrested on April 10, 2020, after a traffic stop on Interstate 90. Court documents state Moss was a passenger in the vehicle and admitted to law enforcement he had about 10 grams of marijuana in his backpack.
Damages in Albert Lea fire could exceed $100k

(ABC 6 News) - A fire broke out at Nasby's Radiator and Auto Repair in Albert Lea Saturday morning. The Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police Department were able to extinguish the flames but damages are expected to exceed 100 thousand dollars worth of damages. No one was in the...
Austin man pleads not guilty to knife assault

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading not guilty to an altercation involving a knife. Boh Nah, 33 of Austin, was arrested on June 23 and charged with second-degree assault and terroristic threats. His trial is scheduled to begin on September 19. The Austin Police Department says...
Two Seriously Injured in Winona Rollover Crash

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Winona residents suffered serious injuries after their vehicle was in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 71-year-old Jacqueline Klees was traveling south on Hwy. 61 in Winona when her vehicle entered the right-hand ditch and rolled over in the area of Clarks Ln around 3:30 p.m. Klees and her passenger, 38-year-old Amanda Fast, suffered life-threatening injuries.
Southern Minnesota law enforcement to be honored as DWI Enforcer All-Stars

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 61 law enforcement officers will be honored at Sunday’s Minnesota Twins game for their success at stopping impaired drivers. The members of the DWI Enforcer All-Star Team will be honored during pre-game activities at Target Field. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPT-OTS) says the All-Stars made 4,193 combined DWI arrests across the state in 2021. Their efforts contributed to the more than 24,000 DWI arrests made by all of law enforcement last year.
Austin man pleads guilty over 2020 cross-border chase

Weston William Zuehl, 39, was arrested on April 20, 2020, and charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and driving after cancellation. The Lyle Police Department says a law enforcement officer who knew Zuehl’s license was canceled saw him driving south on Highway 218. Court documents state Zuehl refused to pull over and started a pursuit that crossed the state line and forced another vehicle off the road to avoid a collision.
Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
Repeat Rochester DWI Offender Facing New Charges

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Charges brought against a Rochester man Monday accuse him of having fentanyl in his system and other drugs in a vehicle he crashed in northwest Rochester nearly a year ago. 25-year-old Abdirisak Affey is charged with felony drug possession, two counts of DWI, careless driving and...
Austin man sent to prison for selling meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling methamphetamine to a law enforcement informant is sending a Mower County man to prison. Joseph Perry White, 36 of Austin, was arrested in September 2021 and charged with first-degree sale of drugs. He was accused of selling 27.807 grams of meth to a confidential informant in November 2020.
