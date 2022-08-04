Charity Golf Tournament Raises Money for Tanner’s Team Foundation

Read on 1037theloon.com
Dairy Princesses: Hailey Frericks Doing Double Duty at State Fair
ALBANY -- Stearns County has four women among the 10 finalists for Princess Kay of the Milky Way. Nineteen-year-old Hailey Frericks of Albany is one of the four along with her twin sister Kallie Frericks. Hailey says it's been a busy summer for the 10 finalists. She says at the...
Viking Festival this Saturday in Brainerd
BRAINERD -- Vikings will be featured at an event in Brainerd this Saturday. The annual Crow Wing Viking Festival will be at the county fairgrounds from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The family-friendly Viking Festival features Viking-age crafts, costumes, weapons, mock battles, music, and games. The event strives to be...
VFW Baseball State Tournament Update
(Special Note: With the Cold Spring win over Totino Grace sets up a rematch for the championship between the Foley VFW and Cold Spring VFW. It was rained out in Austin on Sunday, it will be played at the MAC on Faber Field 4:00 Tuesday the 9th) FOLEY VFW 8...
Cold Spring Considering Moratorium on THC Sales
COLD SPRING -- Another Stearns County community is considering a moratorium regarding THC sold within the city. During Wednesday's special city council meeting, the Cold Spring council will consider approving a one-year moratorium to allow city staff time to study the impacts as it relates to the new law. On...
Summer Does Not End On Labor Day!
Well, officially anyway. In my mind Summer lasts until the nice weather goes away. The nice weather can continue well into October. We do have a cooler forecast for next week but the nice days will hopefully bounce back and we'll have a nice fall. Here we are, just about...
Eddie’s Ready For A Home And Family, This Week’s Adoptable Pet
Meet Eddie! This cute boy arrived as a stray, so nothing is known about his background. He has been bright and friendly with shelter staff. Very easygoing during his exam and enjoys all the attention on him. It is unknown if he's been around other pets or children in the past.
CMCF Women’s Fund Opens Annual Grant Round
ST. CLOUD -- The Women's Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its two annual grants. The first grant round is through the Women's Fund and provides funding to projects and programs that focus on girls ages 10-18, women in transition and elder women. The...
The Minnesota State Patrol Needs Your Help By Doing This Today!
Which State Highway Patrol has the best-looking Cruiser? Our Minnesota State Highway Patrol would love for you to pick theirs! Let's help show our Minnesota pride by placing our votes today. PLACE YOUR VOTE TODAY. By clicking HERE, you can find all the best photos that were submitted for the...
Waite Park 9U AAA Blue Wins Midwest Plains Regionals
It was a season to remember for the Waite Park 9U AAA baseball team. The squad recently wrapped up a trip to the Midwest Plains Regionals in Missouri with a 5-1 record, which earned them the tournament championship. The team, nicknamed the "Red Machine," beat Fargo by a 10-5 final...
Game Fair Next Two Weekends in Ramsey
RAMSEY -- The annual Game Fair will be held in Ramsey over the next two weekends. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. this Friday through Sunday and also next Friday through Sunday at the Armstrong Ranch Kennels 4 1/2 miles west of Anoka. Tickets are $14 for...
Stride Academy Removes Uniform Policy Beginning This School Year
ST. CLOUD -- There are some changes coming to the dress code for students at Stride Academy this fall. Over the summer the board voted to eliminate the uniform policy which required students to wear dark pants and a polo shirt. Executive Director Eric Skanson says after reviewing the policy,...
Update on Former Tech Media Services Building and Herberger’s Location
The city of St. Cloud is still doing tours and has received 3 offers for the former St. Cloud Tech High School media services building near the new city hall. Matt Glaesman is the Community Development Director for the city of St. Cloud. He says they are giving tours almost weekly so if someone is interested they should get through the building soon. Glaesman explains they are looking for the right use and the right price. He says if they find that combination the property could be sold at any time. The "right" use for the property ranges from professional services like a chiropractor or medical service to some retail element that could include a restaurant or coffee shop. Because of the size of the property the zoning approved by the city council would allow for expansion of the building or take down and construction of a new building.
The Red Barn Dairy Queen Officially Reopens August 8th
It has been a long summer waiting for this reopening announcement to be made. The Red Barn Dairy Queen on Hwy 10 in St. Cloud is finally reopening today after a major remodel. The good news was shared in a message posted on Facebook:. The good news was met with...
Farmers Asked To Scout For Corn Tar Spot
UNDATED -- Area farmers should be aware of a new threat to their corn crop. The University of Minnesota Extension is asking farmers to scout their corn for tar spot. This new corn disease was first detected in Minnesota in 2019, and has been found as far North as Stearns and Benton County.
Something No One Ever Needs in Minnesota… or Anywhere
You name it, someone has probably thought of it, or will by the time you try and get a patent. I thought of something super cool once. A battery warmer... for your car. I thought hey- if your battery is warm, your car will start a lot easier, right? Why not get a sort of blanket for it on a cold night? Yep- someone else had already thought of a battery warmer.
How Many Pets Can You Legally Have In Saint Cloud?
Have you seen the crazy pet limitation guidelines we have for Saint Cloud? Not that I think it's bad, but it looks like people are asking some pretty interesting questions about the pet combinations that people can have it St. Cloud, so the powers that be actually had to provide folks with a drawing of what is acceptable and what is not.
Rox Outscore Bucks 10-6
The St. Cloud Rox scored 6 runs in the 3rd inning and never trailed in their 10-6 win at home over the Waterloo Bucks Sunday. Hunter Day threw 5 innings with 6 hits and 5 earned runs allowed to get the win and improve to 8-0 this summer. The game was shortened to 8 innings due to rain.
Stolen Go Cart in St. Cloud and Damage to the Train Museum in Waite Park
Waite Park Police is reporting that someone damaged the Train Museum in Waite Park on 3rd Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the backdoor was kicked in and two windows were broken out on the train engines. St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on 3500 block...
Almost 40 County Fairs in Minnesota in August
County fairs are popular all over Minnesota in the month of August. The state has almost 40 county fairs in this month alone. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlighted some of the attractions throughout the state which includes the Benton County Fair in Sauk Rapids this week.
A Fish Tried to Escape the Sportsman’s Club Building at the Benton County Fair
When you go to the Benton County Fair in Sauk Rapids, don't skip out on taking a lap through the Sportsman's Club building. It was my first stop at the fair this year and I saw something I never thought I would see in my life. I love all things...
