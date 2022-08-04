ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Charity Golf Tournament Raises Money for Tanner’s Team Foundation

By Jim Maurice
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Viking Festival this Saturday in Brainerd

BRAINERD -- Vikings will be featured at an event in Brainerd this Saturday. The annual Crow Wing Viking Festival will be at the county fairgrounds from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The family-friendly Viking Festival features Viking-age crafts, costumes, weapons, mock battles, music, and games. The event strives to be...
BRAINERD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

VFW Baseball State Tournament Update

(Special Note: With the Cold Spring win over Totino Grace sets up a rematch for the championship between the Foley VFW and Cold Spring VFW. It was rained out in Austin on Sunday, it will be played at the MAC on Faber Field 4:00 Tuesday the 9th) FOLEY VFW 8...
COLD SPRING, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Cold Spring Considering Moratorium on THC Sales

COLD SPRING -- Another Stearns County community is considering a moratorium regarding THC sold within the city. During Wednesday's special city council meeting, the Cold Spring council will consider approving a one-year moratorium to allow city staff time to study the impacts as it relates to the new law. On...
COLD SPRING, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Cloud, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Society
Sauk Rapids, MN
Sports
City
Saint Cloud, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
Sauk Rapids, MN
Society
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Summer Does Not End On Labor Day!

Well, officially anyway. In my mind Summer lasts until the nice weather goes away. The nice weather can continue well into October. We do have a cooler forecast for next week but the nice days will hopefully bounce back and we'll have a nice fall. Here we are, just about...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

CMCF Women’s Fund Opens Annual Grant Round

ST. CLOUD -- The Women's Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its two annual grants. The first grant round is through the Women's Fund and provides funding to projects and programs that focus on girls ages 10-18, women in transition and elder women. The...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Charity#Par 3 For Charitee#Territory Golf Club#Tanner S Team Foundation#Quiet Oaks Hospice House
103.7 THE LOON

Game Fair Next Two Weekends in Ramsey

RAMSEY -- The annual Game Fair will be held in Ramsey over the next two weekends. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. this Friday through Sunday and also next Friday through Sunday at the Armstrong Ranch Kennels 4 1/2 miles west of Anoka. Tickets are $14 for...
RAMSEY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Update on Former Tech Media Services Building and Herberger’s Location

The city of St. Cloud is still doing tours and has received 3 offers for the former St. Cloud Tech High School media services building near the new city hall. Matt Glaesman is the Community Development Director for the city of St. Cloud. He says they are giving tours almost weekly so if someone is interested they should get through the building soon. Glaesman explains they are looking for the right use and the right price. He says if they find that combination the property could be sold at any time. The "right" use for the property ranges from professional services like a chiropractor or medical service to some retail element that could include a restaurant or coffee shop. Because of the size of the property the zoning approved by the city council would allow for expansion of the building or take down and construction of a new building.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
103.7 THE LOON

Farmers Asked To Scout For Corn Tar Spot

UNDATED -- Area farmers should be aware of a new threat to their corn crop. The University of Minnesota Extension is asking farmers to scout their corn for tar spot. This new corn disease was first detected in Minnesota in 2019, and has been found as far North as Stearns and Benton County.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Something No One Ever Needs in Minnesota… or Anywhere

You name it, someone has probably thought of it, or will by the time you try and get a patent. I thought of something super cool once. A battery warmer... for your car. I thought hey- if your battery is warm, your car will start a lot easier, right? Why not get a sort of blanket for it on a cold night? Yep- someone else had already thought of a battery warmer.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

How Many Pets Can You Legally Have In Saint Cloud?

Have you seen the crazy pet limitation guidelines we have for Saint Cloud? Not that I think it's bad, but it looks like people are asking some pretty interesting questions about the pet combinations that people can have it St. Cloud, so the powers that be actually had to provide folks with a drawing of what is acceptable and what is not.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Rox Outscore Bucks 10-6

The St. Cloud Rox scored 6 runs in the 3rd inning and never trailed in their 10-6 win at home over the Waterloo Bucks Sunday. Hunter Day threw 5 innings with 6 hits and 5 earned runs allowed to get the win and improve to 8-0 this summer. The game was shortened to 8 innings due to rain.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Almost 40 County Fairs in Minnesota in August

County fairs are popular all over Minnesota in the month of August. The state has almost 40 county fairs in this month alone. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlighted some of the attractions throughout the state which includes the Benton County Fair in Sauk Rapids this week.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy