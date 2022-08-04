Oconto Falls motorcyclist dies in Wednesday night crash, sheriff says

OCONTO FALLS – An Oconto Falls man died Wednesday night when his motorcycle and a pickup truck collided about 4 miles north of the city, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office reported this morning.

Both vehicles were southbound on County I when the crash occurred near Beaver Lake Road, which was reported about 8:45 p.m.

The 60-year-old motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and died at the scene, said a release issued by Sheriff Todd Skarban. He was alone on the motorcycle.

A 56-year-old Oconto Falls man was driving the pickup. The release did not say if he was injured.

An investigation is being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oconto Falls Fire Department, Oconto Falls Ambulance Service, Oconto County Highway Department and Oconto County Emergency Management.

This is the fifth death on Oconto County roads this year.

