Read on augustafreepress.com
Related
Augusta Free Press
Grants available to Virginia educators for agricultural learning
Educators interested in incorporating agricultural learning into their curricula can receive help from Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom’s educator grants. With children farther removed than ever from farming and the sources of their food and fiber, AITC makes it a priority to provide educational experiences that help students gain a greater understanding of the importance of agriculture in their daily lives.
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signs legislation investing in school facilities across the Commonwealth
On August 5, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin participated in the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Mecklenburg County Middle School and High School, a best-in-class joint school made possible by the community. The Governor also ceremonially signed HB 563, sponsored by Deputy Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington, and SB 473 and SB 471, sponsored by Senator Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond.
WJLA
Gov. Glenn Youngkin to sign bills that will help construct new schools in Virginia
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News spoke to Gov. Glenn Youngkin about two bills he’s signing Friday that will create a program to fund the construction of new schools in Virginia. “This is one of the first times in a long time that the state government is going to be investing this kind of money into school construction across the commonwealth and we have a grant program, we have a loan program, and the two will come together based on level of need in order to provide localities some real support you know, we have to make sure that our kids have the kinds of facilities to learn and thrive, " Youngkin told 7News.
Tax break for teachers, school construction money approved by Youngkin
Governor Glenn Youngkin approved new laws giving teachers a tax break and providing more money for school construction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC 29 News
Buckingham County making efforts to improve COVID-19 rates
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Buckingham County is on the list of Virginia cities and counties with the highest COVID-19 rates. The county is ranked number five out of a list of 50. The localities on it are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 people. The Buckingham County Health Department says it is making efforts to bring that number down and get vaccinations rolling.
Sentinel
Governor Hogan Calls on President Biden, Secretary Buttigieg to Reverse Federal Highway Administration Decision to Delay Traffic Relief Plan For American Legion Bridge and Capital Beltway
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement and sent a letter calling on President Biden and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to immediately reverse the acting federal highway administrator’s decision to overrule the agency’s professional staff and delay the State of Maryland’s Traffic Relief Plan for the American Legion Bridge and the Capital Beltway:
WDBJ7.com
Childcare in southwest Virginia unable to meet “astronomical” demand
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The child care available in southwest Virginia can’t meet what one provider says is an “astronomical” demand. “The number one thing we hate saying is, ‘I’m sorry we don’t have a position,’” said Jeanna Williams, the Owner and Executive Director of the Children’s Castle Early Learning Center in Roanoke.
Inside Nova
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Virginia
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dominion donated nearly $4.9 million to Virginia state-level candidates since 2020
(The Center Square) – Since 2020, the public electric utility Dominion Energy donated nearly $2.9 million to Virginia state-level Democratic candidates and more than $2 million to state-level Republican candidates, totaling nearly $4.9 million in funding. Many states prohibit public utilities from donating to political campaigns because they exist...
Virginia Residents to Get State Stimulus Checks
The cost of living is increasing in America. Many citizens are hoping to get help from their state representatives. And Virginia is one of the states where the budget includes a one-time payment.
WSLS
Liberty University saddened by the passing of former student, Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is mourning the loss of one of its own. On Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m., Republican Indiana Congresswoman and former Liberty University student Jacqueline R. Walorski, 58, lost her life in a tragic two-vehicle crash. Walorski and two members of her congressional staff, 27-year-old...
WTOP
Hundreds of LGBTQIA+ students raise concern about draft Va. policy
More than 600 Virginia students are urging the state’s Department of Education to change guidelines they say would classify any references to LGBTQIA+ people and events as sexually explicit content. In April, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed SB 656, a bill that requires parents to be notified when school materials...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta Free Press
Dominion Energy wins approval for $9.8B Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project
The State Corporation Commission has approved Dominion Energy Virginia’s proposed Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project, which when fully operational will be the largest offshore wind farm in North America. The project, consisting of 176 wind turbines, each designed to generate 14.7 megawatts, will be located approximately 27 miles off...
Virginia COVID hospitalizations up 9% this week
More than 900 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
Augusta Free Press
Hilton to upgrade headquarters in Northern Virginia, creating 350 new jobs
Hilton plans to create 350 new jobs at its headquarters in Fairfax County – and has plans to make significant upgrades to the facility in McLean. Hilton located its global headquarters in Virginia in 2009. The new jobs will be created over the next five years. Hilton currently employs approximately 800 team members at its headquarters.
WSLS
Governor Youngkin announces details of Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend
RICHMOND, Va. – Back-to-school shopping is back, and this year, prices for those essential school items are expected to be much higher than normal. Thankfully, Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend is returning soon. On Thursday, Governor Youngkin announced that select items will be free of sales tax from 12:01 a.m....
northernvirginiamag.com
The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs
The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
Virginians will get SNAP emergency payments in August
SNAP emergency payments are coming to Virginia residents, a state agency confirmed Friday.
Virginia school district apologizes for logo resembling swastika
A Virginia school district superintendent apologized Wednesday for a logo that some thought resembled a swastika. The logo was intended to represent four hands and arms grasping together, Hanover County Superintendent of Schools Michael Gill said in a statement. “We are deeply sorry for this mistake and for the emotions...
WITN
Gov. Cooper tours wind turbines off Virginia coast
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper joined the CEO of Dominion Energy Thursday to see the energy company’s wind turbines off the coast of Virginia. Cooper’s office says the governor was also there to address the third North Carolina Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies (NC TOWERS) meeting in Elizabeth City.
Comments / 0