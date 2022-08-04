ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Augusta Free Press

Grants available to Virginia educators for agricultural learning

Educators interested in incorporating agricultural learning into their curricula can receive help from Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom’s educator grants. With children farther removed than ever from farming and the sources of their food and fiber, AITC makes it a priority to provide educational experiences that help students gain a greater understanding of the importance of agriculture in their daily lives.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signs legislation investing in school facilities across the Commonwealth

On August 5, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin participated in the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Mecklenburg County Middle School and High School, a best-in-class joint school made possible by the community. The Governor also ceremonially signed HB 563, sponsored by Deputy Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington, and SB 473 and SB 471, sponsored by Senator Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Gov. Glenn Youngkin to sign bills that will help construct new schools in Virginia

WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News spoke to Gov. Glenn Youngkin about two bills he’s signing Friday that will create a program to fund the construction of new schools in Virginia. “This is one of the first times in a long time that the state government is going to be investing this kind of money into school construction across the commonwealth and we have a grant program, we have a loan program, and the two will come together based on level of need in order to provide localities some real support you know, we have to make sure that our kids have the kinds of facilities to learn and thrive, " Youngkin told 7News.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Buckingham County making efforts to improve COVID-19 rates

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Buckingham County is on the list of Virginia cities and counties with the highest COVID-19 rates. The county is ranked number five out of a list of 50. The localities on it are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 people. The Buckingham County Health Department says it is making efforts to bring that number down and get vaccinations rolling.
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Sentinel

Governor Hogan Calls on President Biden, Secretary Buttigieg to Reverse Federal Highway Administration Decision to Delay Traffic Relief Plan For American Legion Bridge and Capital Beltway

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement and sent a letter calling on President Biden and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to immediately reverse the acting federal highway administrator’s decision to overrule the agency’s professional staff and delay the State of Maryland’s Traffic Relief Plan for the American Legion Bridge and the Capital Beltway:
MARYLAND STATE
WDBJ7.com

Childcare in southwest Virginia unable to meet “astronomical” demand

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The child care available in southwest Virginia can’t meet what one provider says is an “astronomical” demand. “The number one thing we hate saying is, ‘I’m sorry we don’t have a position,’” said Jeanna Williams, the Owner and Executive Director of the Children’s Castle Early Learning Center in Roanoke.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Hundreds of LGBTQIA+ students raise concern about draft Va. policy

More than 600 Virginia students are urging the state’s Department of Education to change guidelines they say would classify any references to LGBTQIA+ people and events as sexually explicit content. In April, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed SB 656, a bill that requires parents to be notified when school materials...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Dominion Energy wins approval for $9.8B Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project

The State Corporation Commission has approved Dominion Energy Virginia’s proposed Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project, which when fully operational will be the largest offshore wind farm in North America. The project, consisting of 176 wind turbines, each designed to generate 14.7 megawatts, will be located approximately 27 miles off...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Hilton to upgrade headquarters in Northern Virginia, creating 350 new jobs

Hilton plans to create 350 new jobs at its headquarters in Fairfax County – and has plans to make significant upgrades to the facility in McLean. Hilton located its global headquarters in Virginia in 2009. The new jobs will be created over the next five years. Hilton currently employs approximately 800 team members at its headquarters.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Governor Youngkin announces details of Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. – Back-to-school shopping is back, and this year, prices for those essential school items are expected to be much higher than normal. Thankfully, Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend is returning soon. On Thursday, Governor Youngkin announced that select items will be free of sales tax from 12:01 a.m....
RICHMOND, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs

The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WITN

Gov. Cooper tours wind turbines off Virginia coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper joined the CEO of Dominion Energy Thursday to see the energy company’s wind turbines off the coast of Virginia. Cooper’s office says the governor was also there to address the third North Carolina Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies (NC TOWERS) meeting in Elizabeth City.
VIRGINIA STATE

