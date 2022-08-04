Channahon Village Board Hears Concerns About Proposed Central Park East Apartment Project

Read on www.wcsjnews.com
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
wcsjnews.com
Marseilles City Council Takes Two Steps To Improve Bridges
North Mill Race Bridge (built in 1983) and the Main Street Bridge are built over the Illinois and Michigan Canal. Both are in need of repair. Last night the Marseilles City Council approved an $8,000 proposal from Chamlin and Associates, Peru and Ottawa, to prepare plans to repair those bridges. City Engineer Mike Etscheid said the bridge repairs are cosmetic.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Commissioners Ejected from Will County Veterans Assistance Commission Meeting –
JOLIET, IL. (ECWd) – Attorney General: “. . . a meeting of a committee of a county board that is properly closed…may not be closed to a member of the county board who is not a member of the committee.”. During the August 4, 2022, meeting of...
Tour de Naperville Takes Place With New Location
“We are at Wolf’s Crossing community park. We are doing the Tour de Naperville event right now, it’s for the youth,” said Erin Stapleton, intern with the Naperville Park District. New Location. Th event returned this year with one different aspect, the location. “This is the new...
bhhschicago.com
25665 W Bridge Street #24
Clean four bedroom, one bath unit with with a new coat of paint. Conveniently located minutes from local shopping and schools. Tenant pays $25 monthly for water. Schedule your showing today! RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: No Pets No Smoking No Evictions No Criminal Record Must be 18 years of age Tenant pays water and electric Submit credit report Paystubs for last 30 days showing 3 times rent Everyone over 18 must fill out an application with $40 application fee Submit copy of Driver's License BEFORE viewing property.
wcsjnews.com
Seneca Civic Fund Seeking Nonprofits To Receive Grants
The Seneca Civic Fund is seeking nonprofits to receive grants to provide services to Seneca residents. Priority populations include seniors, children, people with disabilities, and low income families. All services must occur in Seneca whether weekly, monthly, or one-time programs. If your nonprofit would apply for funding, please complete an...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow.
napervillelocal.com
Back To School: Naperville District 203 Calendar For 2022-23
It seems like summer just started, but it’s already time for students at Naperville Community Unit School District 203 to get ready to return to school. The first official day of school for District 203 students is Aug. 17. Continue Reading on Patch.
wcsjnews.com
Grundy County Clerk’s Office Mailed Vote by Mail Applications
The Grundy County Clerk’s Office mailed out Applications for a Vote by Mail ballot to all registered voters in Grundy County on August 1st. This is required by Illinois Senate Bill 825. The Clerk’s Office has received a few calls regarding individuals that have received two applications. As they looked into the concern, it was determined that a small amount of these applications were printed twice by the vendor.
wjol.com
Forest Preserve program lineup features Hummingbird Fest on Aug. 20
Sign up to watch as Thorn Creek Audubon Society and Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders’ staff capture, band and release hummingbirds during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hummingbird Fest on Aug. 20 at Plum Creek Nature Center. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)
Lake in the Hills bakery hosts drag show after weeks of controversy
The owner of UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills celebrated the success of a drag show, which took place despite being canceled twice. The American Civil Liberties Union helped broker an agreement with the village to let the event happen.
Cook County landlords will find it difficult to illegally deny applicants with old criminal records
Sisavanh Baker, Cook County’s director of human rights and ethics, said they have been getting complaints from people who said they’re being denied apartment rentals because of old criminal convictions, in violation of the Just Housing Amendment.
bhhschicago.com
464 W Russell Street #8
Beautifully updated end unit townhome in the Arbors at Barrington is now available. Enjoy your private patio while experiencing the serene sounds of the fountain in the pond. The main level boasts a large corner fireplace, lots of natural light, and newly refinished hardwood floors. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, quality classic cabinetry, eating area and room for counter stools. Upstairs has two bedrooms both with walk-in closets and a Jack & Jill bathroom. The English lower level is perfect for a family room, office or a third bedroom. The convenient attached garage has plenty of storage space and new door on order. The Arbors offers maintenance free living, a club house room and fitness center. With only blocks to the Metra, shopping, restaurants, and the Barrington Park District this is a prime location. Come and enjoy everything the Barrington community has to offer. Please no Pets & no applicants with credit score lower than 725**
xrock1039.com
Vet Rock Crown Point August 26th
First United Methodist Church of Crown Point announces their Vet Rock 2022 free concert is Friday August 26 on the front lawn of the church. Donation proceeds from the event benefit local Disabled American Veterans chapters. Music featuring Mr. Funnyman and Nawty. Food trucks, popcorn, and refreshments available. The event is 6 pm to 10:30 pm. Bring a lawn chair. Here’s a link for more information.
Family-owned Island Lake grocery store to remain open through 2022
A grocery store that has served Island Lake for 50 years is NOT closing this month as announced two weeks ago. The owners of Island Foods said they’ll stay open through the end of the year.
WSPY NEWS
Food wars battle for appetites at the Kendall County Fair
Looking for a lunch or dinner location this weekend, then the Kendall County Fair has the delicious, mouth-watering choices, beef or pork. As the heat rippled off the big grill, Jake Cooper of Yorkville wore the chef hat for the Kendall-Grundy Beef Association. Just next door, the Kendall County Pork...
fox32chicago.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kankakee County, parts of northwest Indiana
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Kanakee County, northern Newton County in Indiana and southern Lake County in Indiana. The warning is in effect until 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Torrential rainfall is expected with this storm, which can lead to flash flooding.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Don’t miss this Weekend’s CHICAGO AREA “FAIRS & FESTIVALS
RomeoFest | August 4 – 7. 4 Days Filled with Fun! Live Music, Carnival, Food & Drinks, Fireworks, Shuttle Buses, Car Show, Talent Show, Artisan Market, 1 Mile Race, Tournaments. 900-1050 W. Romeo Rd., Romeoville | www.romeoville.org/romeofest. Warrenville Summer Daze | August 5 – 6. Featuring live music, food,...
Englewood building residents go for 12 days without water service
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For almost two weeks, residents of an Englewood building went without running water despite dozens of phone calls to the city and the management company. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, a plumber who was working in a hole dug next to the building at 7441 S. Harvard Ave. said Tuesday afternoon that water service would soon return. Shortly afterward, water did begin running again. But it took 12 days for that to happen. That length of time made for a rough situation for people living in the building, and raised questions about why it...
Plane makes emergency landing on road in Vernon Hills; prelim investigation cites engine failure
A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on north suburban road.
Union Station Polar Express train ride cancelled due to staff shortages
CHICAGO — Due to staffing shortages, local families won’t be able to board the Polar Express until at least 2023. According to Amtrak, they do not have enough certified operating crews to run the private charter train out of Union Station and public transit services this holiday season, which lead to the decision to cancel […]
