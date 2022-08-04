SC officials send condolences after GOP Rep. Walorski killed in Indiana crash

Read on abcnews4.com
Pet Helpers takes in 18 beagle puppies rescued from mass-breeding facility in Virginia
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Pet Helpers has received 18 rescued beagles to its Charleston facility after thousands were found in a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The facility- which was rife with welfare concerns- allegedly bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. About 4,000 were recently rescued and have been distributed to rescue organizations through The Human Society of the United States.
Residents in West Ashley apartment complex say broken AC is a widespread problem
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Facing the brutal South Carolina heat without air conditioning. It is what a West Ashely family has been dealing with in their apartment for the past two and a half months. The man we spoke with did not want to be identified for fear...
