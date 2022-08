Donald L. Herring, 86 of Jasper, died Wednesday, August 3, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. He was born in West Frankfort, Illinois, November 4, 1935, to Samuel and Hettie (Wall) Herring. He married Pasty Dean Whittington September 14, 1957, at the Heights Church of God in West Frankfort. She died September 22, 2013.

