NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nine dogs have been rescued from what police are calling "deplorable conditions" amid an animal cruelty investigation in Middle Tennessee. Hendersonville Police began the investigation Wednesday and executed a search warrant on Savely Drive. Detectives called a local veterinarian and the Animal Rescue Corp to immediately intervene. Nine dogs were rescued and placed with the Animal Rescue Corps for aid, recovery and future placement.

HENDERSONVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO