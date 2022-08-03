ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine dogs rescued from 'deplorable conditions' in Hendersonville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nine dogs have been rescued from what police are calling "deplorable conditions" amid an animal cruelty investigation in Middle Tennessee. Hendersonville Police began the investigation Wednesday and executed a search warrant on Savely Drive. Detectives called a local veterinarian and the Animal Rescue Corp to immediately intervene. Nine dogs were rescued and placed with the Animal Rescue Corps for aid, recovery and future placement.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

