A New World Record Has Been Set For Longest Fingernails: 42 Feet

Read on wsrkfm.com
Related
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
"Never Acknowledge When Someone Is Crying In The Walk-In": People Are Sharing The Unspoken Rules Of Their Jobs, And It's Really Fascinating
"If you see someone you know in public, whether they're a client or another working girl, you pretend like you don't know them."
Mix 103.9
Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 103.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wsrkfm.com
Comments / 0