ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

Lawton murder suspect apprehended at U.S. - Mexico border

PRESIDIO, Texas (KSWO) - A suspect in a deadly hit and run on I-44 from July has been taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border. According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas took the man into custody on August 2. He...
LAWTON, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 5, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
News On 6

Former Comanche County Detention Officer Accused Of 2nd Degree Rape

Special Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Kevin Buttler on complaints of 2nd degree rape after an inmate reported being sexually violated by the former detention officer. OSBI began the investigation at the request of the Comanche County Sheriff's Office on July 25. An inmate reported to...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lawton, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Lawton, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Texoma's Homepage

Safety incident sends several Vitro employees to hospital

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple employees of Vitro Architecture and Glass have been transported to area hospitals following a gas leak in the factory portion of the building. UPDATE: 4:45 p.m. Sunday, August 7 Vitro has released a statement regarding the incident. UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7 According to the latest update by the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Nine transported to hospital after explosion at Vitro plant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials say nine employees at the Vitro plant in Wichita Falls were transported to the hospital following an explosion. Wichita County Sheriff David Duke tells our crew that a gas leak occurred inside a portion of the plant. He says the leak was next to a burner which caused an ignition leading to an explosion.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbp#Immigration Policy#Mexico#Violent Crime#Presidio
kswo.com

One injured in Cotton County wreck Friday night

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck in Cotton County injured one person Friday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. four miles east of Walters. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man driving southbound on Highway 65 failed to yield from a stop sign and struck another vehicle going eastbound on Highway 53.
COTTON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Cache Public Schools purchase old LCS campus

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “This facility right here will be a temporary replacement for middle school students once we kind of finalize our plan on what we want to do with the middle school. Whether it will be a light remodel, or whatever, so we can move those students back into the middle school,” said Superintendent Chad Hance.
CACHE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsTalk 1290

Five Great Locations for Buc-ee’s in Wichita Falls

One thing I think most of the folks in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area can agree on is that we need a Buc-ee's here. Admittedly, I’ve been a big fan since I visited Buc-ee's for the first time several years ago. My family and I stopped at the location in Temple while on our way to the Texas Hill Country and were immediately hooked.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy