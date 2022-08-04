Read on www.cbp.gov
Related
kswo.com
Lawton murder suspect apprehended at U.S. - Mexico border
PRESIDIO, Texas (KSWO) - A suspect in a deadly hit and run on I-44 from July has been taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border. According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas took the man into custody on August 2. He...
Hand Sanitizer Burns In Chickasha Manufacturing Building
A massive fire burns down an old manufacturing building in Chickasha. Chief Tony Samaniego with the Chickasha Fire Department estimates 1.5 million gallons of hand sanitizer fueled the fire at the Chickasha Manufacturing Building on Sunday. The intense flames and black billowing smoke drew a crowd. “They were tall, they...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 5, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
News On 6
Former Comanche County Detention Officer Accused Of 2nd Degree Rape
Special Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Kevin Buttler on complaints of 2nd degree rape after an inmate reported being sexually violated by the former detention officer. OSBI began the investigation at the request of the Comanche County Sheriff's Office on July 25. An inmate reported to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Safety incident sends several Vitro employees to hospital
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple employees of Vitro Architecture and Glass have been transported to area hospitals following a gas leak in the factory portion of the building. UPDATE: 4:45 p.m. Sunday, August 7 Vitro has released a statement regarding the incident. UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7 According to the latest update by the […]
newschannel6now.com
Nine transported to hospital after explosion at Vitro plant
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials say nine employees at the Vitro plant in Wichita Falls were transported to the hospital following an explosion. Wichita County Sheriff David Duke tells our crew that a gas leak occurred inside a portion of the plant. He says the leak was next to a burner which caused an ignition leading to an explosion.
Teen mom, baby connected to Amber Alert now in custody, Cherokee County Sheriff Office says
LAWTON, Okla. — UPDATE (8/4; 6:40 p.m.) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX23 that 16-year-old Chasity Sellman and her six-month-old baby, Carson, are now in custody as well. UPDATE (8/4; 6:30 p.m.) — The FBI is now assisting the Lawton Police Department with this...
KOCO
Crews battle grass, structure fire at manufacturing building in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Crews battled a grass and structure fire in Grady County. On Sunday, crews responded to the scene of a structure fire in Chickasha. Officials said the structure was a manufacturing building used to store hand sanitizer and upon arrival, they used exposure protection due to hazmat concerns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
One injured in Cotton County wreck Friday night
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck in Cotton County injured one person Friday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. four miles east of Walters. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man driving southbound on Highway 65 failed to yield from a stop sign and struck another vehicle going eastbound on Highway 53.
Friday morning shooting sends one to hospital, one arrested
One person is in the hospital after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex involving a self-proclaimed manager/maintenance man.
Victim of bull attack in Wichita Co. dies from injuries
One of the victims of a bull attack in Pleasant Valley has died, according to a friend of the family.
kswo.com
Cache Public Schools purchase old LCS campus
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “This facility right here will be a temporary replacement for middle school students once we kind of finalize our plan on what we want to do with the middle school. Whether it will be a light remodel, or whatever, so we can move those students back into the middle school,” said Superintendent Chad Hance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tips for protecting your yard from heat and drought
It's hard to maintain your yard and garden in triple-digit temperatures, so we asked professionals for a couple of tips and tricks on how to keep your yard "Better Homes and Gardens" ready.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Clouds build in tomorrow afternoon ahead of cold front on Monday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight will be mostly clear with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mid/upper 70s with another humid start tomorrow morning. We progress through the end of the weekend with highs remaining in the low triple digits on Sunday....
Five Great Locations for Buc-ee’s in Wichita Falls
One thing I think most of the folks in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area can agree on is that we need a Buc-ee's here. Admittedly, I’ve been a big fan since I visited Buc-ee's for the first time several years ago. My family and I stopped at the location in Temple while on our way to the Texas Hill Country and were immediately hooked.
Comments / 0