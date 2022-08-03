‘Who’s Who’ Attend Torah Dedication for Reb Yoel

Read on anash.org
Related
God brings light from the darkness
Have you ever seen something in the Bible you never noticed before?. That happened to me awhile back. I was reading the part where God created the heavens and the earth. It’s found in the book of Genesis in the Bible. It talks about God saying, “Let there be...
How Hitler’s Favorite Passion Play Lost Its Anti-Semitism
It would be hard to choose the most Jewish moment in this year’s production of Oberammergau’s Passion Play, the grand spectacle that recounts the story of Jesus Christ’s trial, suffering, and resurrection. Begun in 1634 and performed roughly every 10 years, the play is produced by the inhabitants of this Bavarian village located in the foothills of the Alps. Maybe it was the scene where Jesus holds a Torah scroll aloft and leads the congregation in the “Sh’ma Yisrael,” the Jewish declaration of faith in a single God, or perhaps it was the Last Supper, where Jesus and his apostles recite the traditional prayers over the wine and bread in convincing Hebrew. For me, it would have to be the way that Mary, the Madonna, is greeted in one scene: “How fortunate we are to have our rabbi’s mother with us!”
Comments / 0