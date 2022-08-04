ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Don't worry, the Multiversus delay has nothing to do with the Discovery exodus

By Mollie Taylor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABxIg_0h4dvqSl00

Multiversus season 1 has just been delayed indefinitely, and it couldn't have come at a worst time. The past few days saw Discovery—who acquired publisher Warner Bros. in April this year—gutting a whole library of television shows and movies.

The news has, rather understandably, left some fans in a bit of a panic about the game's future. Season 1 was supposed to kick off on August 9, making the delay rather last minute. Concerns have been rife across the game's two subreddits that it was a sign Discovery was already pulling support on the brawler mere weeks into its release.

Thankfully, game director Tony Huynh has tried to put those concerns to rest. Following the delay announcement, he tweeted to confirm that it was unrelated to the current exodus: "For those wondering, we are unaffected by the Discovery/Warner Bros. merger."

See more

It's a relief to know that it's a coincidence rather than a bad omen. After all, Multiversus is a surprisingly good Smashlike. Despite the various kinks that still need to be ironed out, it's proven to be a huge hit already. The player count is in the millions and fans were able to absolutely blast through a three million ringout community challenge in mere hours. It'd be a bummer to see the game vanish so quickly—how else am I gonna absolutely beat the crap out of Shaggy as well-known pacifist robot Iron Giant?

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
PC Gamer

Vampire Survivors adds a bunch of OP cheat codes for the lulz

The wonderfully OTT bullet hell extravaganza that is Vampire Survivors has received another free update and, as has been the case since its early access release, solo developer Poncle continues to over-deliver. I spoke to him back in March about the game's unexpected (but richly deserved) success, and one of the most refreshing things was his attitude towards game balance:
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaggy
The Independent

Voices: Steven Spielberg told me that our endless choice of TV and films is a good thing – but is it really?

I interviewed Steven Spielberg last year, which is a sentence I hope to use many more times until something more interesting happens in my life or I’m simply forced to review the widening chasm of time from when it happened.During the chat, which I’m sure he just as quickly forgot, as I imprinted the memory deep into my very soul we talked about the endless proliferation of choice that is now laid out before media consumers.His take was: “Today there’s no excuse to not be able to inundate yourself in popular culture and classic culture. You can watch the...
TV SHOWS
PC Gamer

All Vampire Survivors cheats and how they work

Vampire Survivors cheats are somewhat of a secret new addition to the monster-melting bullet hell game. Once you've unlocked them, you can turn yourself into an absolute menace just by typing in a few special codes. These codes can also be used to unlock characters, including a bunch of secret ones, stages to play on, and relics to use. And, for no good reason, you can also make your screen spin (opens in new tab)!
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend

The full game is yours to explore until August 7, and it's on sale too. If you're looking for something to play this weekend but don't want to spend any money on it, Far Cry 6 (opens in new tab)—the one with Giancarlo Esposito—is fully free to play until August 7.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game
PC Gamer

As Dusk Falls review

What is it? A comic that you play—and really, really care about. Reviewed on GeForce GTX 1650, AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, 8 GB RAM. Link Official site (opens in new tab) On the face of it, this is a hard sell to the videogame crowd. There’s no direct control over an avatar. You complete QTEs and make choices, and… that’s about it, really. Yet the limitations of the format are (mostly) transformed into strengths here. You may initially mourn the loss of the ability to spin on the spot and jump around on tables during poignant dialogue, but once you’re playing? You’ll want little more than to see what happens next.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

‘Book of Boba Fett’s’ Stunt Coordinator Rode an Animatronic the ‘Size of an Elephant’ for Final Episode

Click here to read the full article. JJ Dashnaw, the Emmy-nominated stunt coordinator on the Disney+ show “The Book of Boba Fett,” wasn’t a big fan of “Star Wars” before his work on the series. But, when you are inside the Boba Fett suit and riding a massive animatronic resembling a “rancor” creature, it’s hard not to dork out. “I can’t even say how real this thing looked,” Dashnaw told Variety. “But it was fun getting to sit on top of it and figure out the beats. And riding this thing, I come from a rodeo background so it was just...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror junkies cautiously optimistic for the episodic reboot of a cult favorite

It’s hard to think of a recognizable horror property that hasn’t been rebooted or remade at this stage, with the all-encompassing desire to reinvent every scary brand now expanding to include cult classics that flopped at the box office first time around, with Paul W.S. Anderson’s Event Horizon a notable case in point.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

Tiny MMO Book of Travels lays out big plans for the future

The small-scale online fantasy game made a strong impression when it launched last year, but struggled to find players. Associate editor Lauren Morton chose Book of Travels (opens in new tab) as her personal pick (opens in new tab) for game of the year in 2021, but she also acknowledged that its unusual ways—it's "distinctly inconvenient," as she put it—might put some players off. That appeared to be the case in December 2021, when developer Might and Delight laid off (opens in new tab) a large portion of its staff, although it vowed to continue development of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Valorant dev tackles smurfing paranoia: 'smurfs are less common than players think'

Bam! You're dead. It was a headshot from far away with the same gun you're using. Dang, they're pretty good. Maybe even too good. Could they be smurfing?. These are the considerations players make in the heat of a competitive FPS like CS:GO, Rainbow Six Siege, or Valorant. When a teammate or opponent seems to be overperforming based on their rank, they might actually be a higher-ranked player using an alternate account (a "smurf" account). The ethics of smurfing (opens in new tab) are complicated, but most agree that playing against a smurf sucks. Some believe smurfing is a problem that developers have little incentive to solve.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The Sandman review: Neither dream nor nightmare – more of a vague reverie

Television viewers, alienated in the past decade from multiplexes by the overwhelming dominance of the comic-book movie, have long sought refuge in the intelligent programming offered by the small screen. But as the years have crept on, the dream of “Peak TV” has been invaded by heroes and villains, sci-fi and fantasy. Now, in 2022, every other big new TV show seems to be a comic-book adaptation, desperately trying to ferry viewers over from cinemas like Charon on the River Styx. The latest in this trend is DC’s mega-budget collaboration with Netflix to adapt The Sandman, after 30 years...
MOVIES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy