Emmerdale fans 'emotional' as the Dingles reminisce while Faith's heartbreaking death looms

Emmerdale viewers were emotional during last night’s episode (Wednesday, July 3) after the Dingle family reminisced and bonded over old memories as Faith Dingle’s (Sally Dexter) tragic death loomed.

The Dingle family matriarch was diagnosed with incurable breast cancer earlier this year and has since refused to have further treatment.

The Dingle’s were heartbroken by the devastating news, but Faith has been determined to live her life to the fullest, before she loses her battle with cancer.

In last night’s Emmerdale , Faith’s illness didn’t stop her from getting up to her usual mischief as she went on the rob to retrieve something that belonged to her.

Earlier this week, Faith recruited her grandson Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) to help her take back something that belonged to her from her late stepdaughter Eileen’s home.

She managed to blag her way into the house but was soon kicked out by Eileen’s furious husband, Angus, who managed to suss out who Faith really was.

Despite her failed first attempt, Faith wasn’t giving up and once again asked Nate to help her with her plan.

Faith went on a mission in disguise. (Image credit: ITV)

He refused, so she decided to take matters into her own hands and stole his car keys and used his car as a getaway vehicle.

When she arrived at the home, she donned a blonde wig and sunglasses as her disguise and pretended to Angus that she was a photographer for the estate agents.

Angus hesitantly let her in, but when Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Nate showed up, they were baffled to see Faith running out of Angus’ with a bag of stolen goods.

When Angus confronted the pair and Faith fled in the car, they claimed that they didn’t know who Faith was so she was free to escape the scene.

Later on, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), Cain and Nate were outraged by her behaviour, but their anger soon turned into joy when they discovered that Faith had stolen back their box of memories from when they were children.

Fait was chased down the drive by an angry Angus! (Image credit: ITV)

It wasn’t long before the Dingle’s laughed as they bonded over the items in the box and the memories they held, which was a nice change to see as fans will know that Faith has had a turbulent relationship with her children, especially Cain.

Over the last few weeks, Cain and Faith have managed to rekindle their once shattered relationship, after he refused to forgive her for abandoning them as children.

The scenes last night left fans emotional after seeing the once broken family giggle over happy memories…

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.

