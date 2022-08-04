ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. testify to investigators looking at real estate valuations

By Aaron Katersky
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ek5s3_0h4dqtvt00

Two of former President Donald Trump's grown children have been deposed by the New York Attorney General's Office as part of its civil investigation into the family real estate business, sources familiar with the testimony told ABC News.

Ivanka Trump sat for her deposition on Wednesday, while Donald Trump Jr. appeared last week, the sources said. Their depositions were postponed following the death of their mother, Ivana Trump , last month.

It was not immediately clear what questions they were asked or how they responded.

MORE: NY AG delays depositions of Trump, 2 of his children, following death of Ivana Trump

A spokeswoman for New York Attorney General Letitia James declined to comment.

CNN was first to report Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. were deposed.

Former President Trump, who has denied wrongdoing and called the investigation politically motivated, is expected to sit for a deposition with James' investigators later this month after he and his children lost repeated attempts to avoid giving depositions in the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40XkNV_0h4dqtvt00
Brendan McDermid/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump, his wife Melania, Kimberly Guilfoyle, his sons Barron and Donald Jr. and his daughter Ivanka leave St. Vincent Ferrer Church during the funeral of Ivana Trump in New York City, July 20, 2022.

Trump argued unsuccessfully he should not have to sit for a deposition while the Manhattan District Attorney's Office was conducting a parallel criminal investigation. While the district attorney's case remains active, two senior prosecutors who had been leading it resigned earlier this year over the lack of an indictment.

The Manhattan district attorney's investigation did produce criminal charges for the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO, Allen Weisselberg. Both have pleaded not guilty. Trump himself has called those charges "shameful" and "a disgrace."

MORE: Donald Trump, eldest children to give sworn depositions in real estate investigation

James has said her office has uncovered evidence of potentially fraudulent conduct in the way the Trump Organization valued its real estate holdings, allegedly overvaluing properties like 40 Wall Street and even the former president's Trump Tower apartment.

Her deputies have said in court the office is nearing a decision on an enforcement action.

ABC News' John Santucci contributed to this report.

Comments / 301

Jack
2d ago

"deposed by the New York Attorney General's Office as part of its civil investigation into the family real estate business," ALL of the The White House Trumps are in deep trouble because of their unwillingness to leave their businesses when they entered the White House. these people had access to the highest levels of government it is a shame that they have to be deposed in New York in order to get them to tell the truth about what happened with the fee-flowing government and donor monies they were exposed to.

Reply
30
Viva Satire!
2d ago

The Trump Crime Family: Projecting their corruption onto the Clintons and the Bidens, with help from theirGullible Supporters.

Reply(15)
65
Janet Dilisio
2d ago

Neither one will tell the truth even under oath because they know nothing will be done to them even it they get caught lying.

Reply(15)
39
Related
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News ignores him, features GOP voters ditching MAGAworld

Fox News is taking Trump out of the spotlight after bombshell January 6th evidence emerged. The New York Times reporting that Fox is "bypassing' Trump" in favor of showcasing other Republicans, effectively displacing him from his the news cycle. It comes as GOP voters tell Fox News they don’t want Trump in 2024.Aug. 2, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Allen Weisselberg
Person
Letitia James
Person
Ivana Trump
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Trump's new Jan. 6 nightmare: 'Devastating' evidence sparks MAGA panic as Fox News ignores 45

Fox News ignored Trump’s speech from his first appearance back in Washington D.C. since leaving office. Two former party chairs join MSNBC’s Ari Melber. Former Governor Howard Dean says he “hopes Trump is the nominee” because he thinks Democrats “have a great chance of beating him.” On Fox News turning on Trump, Michael Steele says, “I think from Trump’s perspective, it grates on him. But he knows he holds more cards than these organizations do in the end.”July 28, 2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Organization#Ny Ag#Cnn#St Vincent Ferrer Church
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him

It’s well documented that Donald Trump doesn’t know how to take responsibility for his actions. Even as the evidence and testimony piles up against him in regards to the January 6th insurrection, his niece Mary Trump says, “He’s deflecting and blaming other people in his usual fashion in the hopes that that will be enough to, once again in his life, evade accountability.” She tells Ali Velshi that she thinks Donald is “directly responsible” for the Insurrection even though he might still feel impervious to consequences. “He can’t help but notice that the evidence against him is piling up and it’s being confirmed,” she adds.July 10, 2022.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Fox News “at war” with Trump as MAGA leader rages out of the spotlight

New signs that Rupert Murdoch is pushing Fox News away from Trump as the network skips Trump speeches to promote Ron DeSantis. The New York Times reports on Murdoch ignoring Trump as he hasn’t appeared on the network in over 100 days. Hosts showing the divide on covering Biden’s killing of Al-Qaeda leader and 9/11 plotter, with Tucker Carlson saying he doesn’t “feel” safer, as another anchor touts the “huge win” for Biden. Political strategist Chai Komanduri joins on the divide, adding: “Fox News appears to be at war with Donald Trump. Sean Hannity does his show to please Trump. Tucker does his show to please the Trump voter. That’s a big difference.”Aug. 3, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
The Atlantic

What Donald Trump Got Out of His Divorce From Ivana

The funeral for the first wife of former President Donald Trump, Ivana, took place on a hot July day at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, not far from the townhouse where she died at the age of 73. Her golden casket sat next to a large poster board of her 1992 Vanity Fair cover, which read Ivana Be a Star! The story, by Bob Colacello, chronicled the junketing and jet-setting that went along with Ivana’s effort to reinvent herself after her 1990 divorce from Donald.
RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon Now Accused of Defying Former Trump Campaign Staffer’s Subpoena

Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, has been accused of failing to comply with yet another subpoena—this time, from a former Trump 2016 campaign staffer whose lawyer says Bannon is a “key figure” in her sexual harassment suit. Jessica Denson, who is suing the Trump campaign for sexual discrimination and bullying, asked a judge this week to hold Bannon in civil contempt for failing to respond to the subpoena. “The whole point is to get him to sit for a deposition. That’s what we want. And civil courts have the power to do that. If necessary, by arrest,” one of Denson’s attorneys said. Denson filed her lawsuit in 2018 for millions in damages and first subpoenaed Bannon in November for documents related to her work with the campaign and a deposition. Denson’s attorneys say that despite multiple attempts to serve Bannon the subpoena and limited communication with his lawyer, they have been unable to reach him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
POTUS
ABC News

ABC News

776K+
Followers
169K+
Post
434M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy