ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

250 Illegal Dirt Bikes and ATVs Seized in New York State! Is Yours Next?

By Mike Karolyi
CNY News
CNY News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cnynews.com

Comments / 9

DireWolf
5d ago

how about NY give them a place to ride... millions of acres of state land and can't ride on any of it. sell passes and open some of it up. like PA

Reply(3)
7
Related
Daily Voice

4 Charged, 31 Ghost Guns Seized In Multi-Agency Yonkers Bust

Four people have been charged and 31 guns ghost guns seized following a multi-agency investigation into a pipeline that brought guns from Washington, DC to Westchester County. The four were charged following their arrest in June for trafficking of illegal firearms from Washington, DC to Westchester between April and June, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.
YONKERS, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Another Bronx Heroin/Fentanyl Mill Busted; 55 Pound of Narcotics Seized

Approximately $5 Million drugs found; Six individuals apprehended on fire escape as they attempted to flee. Six individuals were arrested in connection with a large-scale heroin/fentanyl packaging mill in the Crotona neighborhood of the Bronx. Over 25 kilograms of narcotics (more than 55 pounds), carrying a street value of more than $5 million, was destined for distribution throughout New York City and in Massachusetts. The packaging mill was located inside an apartment across the street from a public elementary school and near the Bronx Zoo.
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Thruway road rage leads to arrest

RAMAPO – A Bronx man has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief following a road rage incident on the Thruway in the Town of Ramapo, State Police said. At about 6:30 a.m. on August 3, Davonne Wilmore, 31, allegedly threw a water bottle at a 2019 Mercedes-Benz truck, damaging it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Albany, NY
Cars
New York City, NY
Cars
fox5ny.com

Man drowns in NY lake

NEW YORK - A Sloatsburg man drowned in a Harriman State Park lake on Sunday evening. The New York State Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m. near the Lake Sebago Boat Launch. Troopers responded to Seven Lakes in the town of Haverstraw for a report of a possible drowning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Police Report Arrests of Carjacking Duo in Lake Grove

Suffolk County Police arrested two men after they robbed a man of his vehicle in Lake Grove. A man was charging his Chevrolet Bolt in the parking lot of the Smith Haven Mall when he fell asleep and was awoken to someone searching his pockets at 2 p.m. Two men demanded money, then sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the vehicle. The men fled in the victim's vehicle.
LAKE GROVE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Police#Dirt Bikes#Atvs
longisland.com

Wanted for Identity Theft

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who purchased cell phones using another person’s information. A woman purchased cell phones using another person’s account from two T-mobile stores, located at 385...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Spotted Lanternfly Returns

The spotted lanternfly (SLF) made its New York City debut on Staten Island in 2020, but it first appeared in Manhattan last summer. In 2014, Pennsylvania became the first state where it was discovered though it has since been found in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. It does not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
yonkerstimes.com

Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster

The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
BROOKLYN, NY
CNY News

CNY News

Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy