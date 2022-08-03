Read on bvmsports.com
Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline
New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
MLB Odds: Angels vs. Mariners Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022
The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader at T-Mobile Park this afternoon. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Mariners prediction and pick. The Angels defeated the Mariners 4-3 on Friday. They led 1-0 entering the ninth when Max Stassi came to the plate. […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Mariners Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers preview their anticipated October prowess in comeback vs. Padres
Home runs by Will Smith and Max Muncy propel the Dodgers to their seventh consecutive victory and a series win over the San Diego Padres.
Yankees’ Triple-A player, the all-time MLB leader in one stat, suspended for 50 games
The latest MLB suspension for a banned substance is to Derek Dietrich. Dietrich, a versatile infielder/outfielder who’s been in the Yankees’ minor-league organization this year (with the Double-A Somerset Patriots and more recently with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders), has played in the majors in eight different seasons, but his most recent major-league stint was 25 games with the Texas Rangers in 2020. At the end of that stint, he was MLB’s all-time leader in hit by pitch rate (amongst players with at least 1,500 career plate appearances).
Can the New York Yankees trust Gerrit Cole in the playoffs?
Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees made history in late 2019 by agreeing to a colossal $324 million deal over 9 years. This was the largest contract ever for a pitcher at the time. It still remains the largest in total value. Only Trevor Bauer and Max Scherzer have surpassed the deal in annual average value. The Yankees sought to have Cole man the helm of their rotation for the remainder of his career by locking him down with this megadeal. Eternally in search of their 28th championship title, the Yankees thought that Cole would help them “bring it home.” However, this dream has yet to come to fruition.
Phoenix Mercury reclaim playoff spot with victory over New York Liberty
With three games left in the regular season, the Phoenix Mercury slid into the eighth and final WNBA playoff spot following their 76-62 victory over the New York Liberty on Saturday night. “We know the playoff race is close, and we know that it's like, a game or half a game at this point, it’s a really tight race,” Diamond DeShields said. “So, we just keep coming out and keep competing. We’re all here to win.” ...
FC Dallas earn late draw on Timbers’ own goal
Visiting FC Dallas leveled the match in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time through an own goal after falling
Mariners reinstate OF Mitch Haniger from 60-day IL
In between games of Saturday’s doubleheader with the Angels, the Mariners reinstated outfielder Mitch Haniger from the 60-day injured list. Abraham Toro was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma in the corresponding move. Haniger has played in just nine games this year, due to both a two-week stint on the COVID-related...
Live updates and highlights: Cards and Yankees in Game 2
Get the instant reaction from the press box and highlights as the Yankees face former teammate Jordan Montgomery in his Cardinals debut.
