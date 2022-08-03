ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugartown, LA

KSLA

Two vehicles involved in fatal wreck on Expressway Sunday morning

(KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle fatal, fiery crash on the Pineville Expressway Sunday morning that resulted in one fatality. APD reported that a pickup truck collided with a bucket truck in the south-bound lane. The driver of the pickup truck was killed in the accident while the driver of the bucket truck was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. As of this time, APD has not identified the driver who was killed.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Police searching for suspect in Oakdale shooting

The Oakdale Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting Friday afternoon that left another man in critical condition. Police Chief Chad Doyle said police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Malcolm Pugh, 21, in connection with the shooting which occurred during an altercation around 3 p.m. Friday in the street on Arkansas Avenue near La. 372.
OAKDALE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

8/7: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kevin Joseph Chambers, 42, 1128 N. Prater St. — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,500. Nhan Minh Le, 40, 700 Dianne Lane — criminal conspiracy; theft from $25,000 or more; prohibited activities, racketeering. Calvin Timothy Clifton, 55, Converse, Texas...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Pregnant woman injured, unborn baby dies following Bunkie shooting

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - Two people have been arrested following a shooting in Bunkie that left a woman in critical condition and resulted in the death of her unborn baby. The Bunkie Police Department said they received a call on August 4 around 10:07 p.m. about a shooting at the intersection of Ebony Street and South Chestnut Street. Police said they heard several gunshots being fired in the area prior to the call.
BUNKIE, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles officer arrested for stalking, malfeasance in office

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An officer with the Lake Charles Police Department has been arrested for stalking and malfeasance in office. Sgt. Harold Nevels was arrested around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, as part of an ongoing investigation, according to Police Chief Shawn Caldwell. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $49,500. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and released on bond.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
L'Observateur

Pineville man dies in house fire

RAPIDES PARISH (August 4, 2022)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), in collaboration with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Pineville that claimed the life of a male resident. Around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, the...
PINEVILLE, LA
KLFY.com

Traffic Alert: I-10 East closed at University Ave due to accident

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), I-10 East is closed at University Ave (Mile Marker 102) due to an accident. DOTD advises motorists to use an alternate route, as congestion has reached 4 miles. Updates will come as they are provided.
LAFAYETTE, LA
L'Observateur

Unrestrained Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash

Rapides Parish – On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 71 near Gene Ball Road. This crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Laura Lee, who was not wearing a seat belt.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Pilot killed after crop duster crashes on I-49 in Rapides Parish

The pilot of a small crop duster was killed when the plane went down on I-49 in Rapides Parish on Tuesday, KATC reports. Louisiana State Police officials reported that the crop duster was working near the Cheneyville exit of I-49 when the aircraft crashed on the interstate exit ramp. Witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the plane’s engine shortly before the crash.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 3, 2022. Brian James Freeman, 30, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license (2 charges); hit & run driving; contempt of court; domestic abuse; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; failure to stop or yield.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - New information has been released from the NTSB about a cropduster that crashed Tuesday afternoon near Cheneyville, which killed the pilot. The Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the pilot’s name was Gill Pias. According to the NTSB, the cropduster was an...
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrest Report August 1, 2022

The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Crystal Gail Nash, age 38, of Leesville, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond was set at $ 5000.00. Nash remains in the VPSO jail. Blake Anthony Mayon, age 35, of Oakdale, was arrested and charged with one...
LEESVILLE, LA

