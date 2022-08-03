Read on www.beauregardnews.com
KSLA
Two vehicles involved in fatal wreck on Expressway Sunday morning
(KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle fatal, fiery crash on the Pineville Expressway Sunday morning that resulted in one fatality. APD reported that a pickup truck collided with a bucket truck in the south-bound lane. The driver of the pickup truck was killed in the accident while the driver of the bucket truck was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. As of this time, APD has not identified the driver who was killed.
Lake Charles American Press
Police searching for suspect in Oakdale shooting
The Oakdale Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting Friday afternoon that left another man in critical condition. Police Chief Chad Doyle said police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Malcolm Pugh, 21, in connection with the shooting which occurred during an altercation around 3 p.m. Friday in the street on Arkansas Avenue near La. 372.
Lake Charles American Press
8/7: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kevin Joseph Chambers, 42, 1128 N. Prater St. — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,500. Nhan Minh Le, 40, 700 Dianne Lane — criminal conspiracy; theft from $25,000 or more; prohibited activities, racketeering. Calvin Timothy Clifton, 55, Converse, Texas...
KLFY.com
3 men arrested in St. Landry Parish, alleged attempted catalytic converter theft
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – According to the Opelousas Police Department (OPD), three men were arrested for allegedly trying to steal catalytic converters from vehicles. OPD said that on July 31, officers responded to a call of suspicious persons that appeared to be attempting to steal catalytic converters from vehicles at a car dealership.
Friday night shooting in Sunset, one dead
One person is dead after a shooting Friday night in Sunset, La. according to the Sunset Police Department.
KSLA
Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, one man is dead after a shooting that took place at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive. Officials say officers heard several gunshots in the area surrounding Woodyard Drive....
kalb.com
Pregnant woman injured, unborn baby dies following Bunkie shooting
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - Two people have been arrested following a shooting in Bunkie that left a woman in critical condition and resulted in the death of her unborn baby. The Bunkie Police Department said they received a call on August 4 around 10:07 p.m. about a shooting at the intersection of Ebony Street and South Chestnut Street. Police said they heard several gunshots being fired in the area prior to the call.
kalb.com
1st-degree murder suspect from Natchitoches arrested after 6-month manhunt
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man wanted in connection with the January 2022 murder of a LaSalle Parish man was captured in Lake Charles on August 5, 2022, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has been transported to the Lake Charles Police Department for...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles officer arrested for stalking, malfeasance in office
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An officer with the Lake Charles Police Department has been arrested for stalking and malfeasance in office. Sgt. Harold Nevels was arrested around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, as part of an ongoing investigation, according to Police Chief Shawn Caldwell. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $49,500. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and released on bond.
L'Observateur
Pineville man dies in house fire
RAPIDES PARISH (August 4, 2022)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), in collaboration with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Pineville that claimed the life of a male resident. Around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, the...
KLFY.com
Traffic Alert: I-10 East closed at University Ave due to accident
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), I-10 East is closed at University Ave (Mile Marker 102) due to an accident. DOTD advises motorists to use an alternate route, as congestion has reached 4 miles. Updates will come as they are provided.
L'Observateur
Unrestrained Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash
Rapides Parish – On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 71 near Gene Ball Road. This crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Laura Lee, who was not wearing a seat belt.
Man caught dumping trash in Vermilion River; people want him identified
A recent photo on social media showed a man backing up his truck and unloading trash into the Vermilion River, now his identification is being sought.
KPLC TV
Safety concerns arise for crop duster pilots after latest deadly crash
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The National Transportation Safety Board started it’s investigation into the crash that claimed the life of a pilot in Cheneyville on August 2. That deadly crop duster crash in Rapides Parish is just the latest crash involving a crop duster. Using planes for agricultural...
theadvocate.com
Pilot killed after crop duster crashes on I-49 in Rapides Parish
The pilot of a small crop duster was killed when the plane went down on I-49 in Rapides Parish on Tuesday, KATC reports. Louisiana State Police officials reported that the crop duster was working near the Cheneyville exit of I-49 when the aircraft crashed on the interstate exit ramp. Witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the plane’s engine shortly before the crash.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 3, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 3, 2022. Brian James Freeman, 30, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license (2 charges); hit & run driving; contempt of court; domestic abuse; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; failure to stop or yield.
kalb.com
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - New information has been released from the NTSB about a cropduster that crashed Tuesday afternoon near Cheneyville, which killed the pilot. The Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the pilot’s name was Gill Pias. According to the NTSB, the cropduster was an...
Crop duster pilot killed after crash near interstate in Louisiana
A crop duster crashed Tuesday onto the ramp of the Cheneyville exit on Interstate-49, killing the pilot, authorities said. Louisiana State Police said the crash happened about noon, news outlets reported. The National Transportation Safety Board listed the plane as an Air Tractor AT-502. The name of the pilot, the...
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office set up a realistic active shooter drill at J.H. Williams Middle School
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office set up a simulation of an active shooter situation at J-H Williams Middle School in Abbeville to teach officers the correct techniques to stop an intruder.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report August 1, 2022
The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Crystal Gail Nash, age 38, of Leesville, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond was set at $ 5000.00. Nash remains in the VPSO jail. Blake Anthony Mayon, age 35, of Oakdale, was arrested and charged with one...
