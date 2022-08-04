Effective: 2022-08-08 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-09 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Gasconade; Lincoln; Warren FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Illinois, including the following areas, Bond IL, Calhoun IL, Clinton IL, Fayette IL, Jersey IL, Macoupin IL, Madison IL, Marion IL, Monroe IL, Montgomery IL, Saint Clair and Washington IL. Portions of east central Missouri, including the following areas, Franklin MO, Gasconade MO, Jefferson MO, Lincoln MO, Saint Charles MO, Saint Louis City MO, Saint Louis MO and Warren MO. * WHEN...From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Slow moving and repeat thunderstorms are expected, resulting in rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches in a short time, and isolated rainfall totals of up to 5 inches.

GASCONADE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO