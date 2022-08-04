After taking a sizable step backward last season following their 2021 run to the Eastern Conference finals, the Atlanta Hawks have pursued putting together a significantly top-heavier roster than they’ve had the last couple of seasons. Part of this is the result of having a young core transitioning toward mid-career seasons and how that positions them against the salary cap and tax. Further, it’s the natural outcome of investing significant resources into the team’s starting back court with the acquisition of Dejounte Murray and his pairing with Trae Young.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO