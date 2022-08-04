ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Dies In Eastwick Arson After Crews Extinguish Brush Fire, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man died in a fire that was intentionally set in Philadelphia’s Eastwick neighborhood early Thursday morning. The incident occurred on the 3100 block of South 81st Street around 8:15 a.m.

The man was found unresponsive in a field after Engine 69 extinguished a brush fire. Medics pronounced him dead on the scene. Police say a fire marshall on the scene deemed the blaze arson.

The man’s identity is unknown at this time.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

