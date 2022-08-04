“WOAH”: NFL appeals Sue L. Robinson’s 6-game suspension decision for Deshaun Watson

IRVINE, Calif. — (AP) — Coach Sean McVay says he has finalized his contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams. McVay and the Rams didn't reveal the terms of the long-expected deal, but the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl reaffirmed his long-term commitment to Los Angeles after practice Tuesday in training camp at UC Irvine.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO