“It’s the Cup of a lifetime” – Defenceman Josh Mason takes Stanley Cup to explore streets of Prince Albert, Canada

Capitals goalie introduces trophy to his dog, young patients at Saskatchewan hospital. Darcy Kuemper's final day in Colorado Avalanche gear is here. Kuemper, who signed a $26.25 million contract with the Washington Capitals on July 13, won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche last season. On Saturday, he spent the day with the Stanley Cup and his dog, Rogie, in his hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO