Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
American Airlines CFO on fixing balance sheet after pandemic
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Derek Kerr might have the hardest job in the airline business. Kerr is the chief financial officer of American Airlines, and his task is to fix a balance sheet that has been battered by borrowing needed to survive the pandemic. American has the most debt among all U.S. airlines, more than $36 billion. The airline is trying to fly through a bumpy recovery in travel during which revenue is rising but so are costs like fuel and labor. Kerr spoke recently to The Associated Press. The answers have been edited for length.
